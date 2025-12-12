CNN Host: No Evidence That Trump's Wannabe Assassin Was...Anti-Trump

This network, man. I tell you, it never ceases to amaze. The mainstream press’ dedication to not blaming their side for the rash of political violence that’s engulfed the country would leave an outside observer aghast. Only the Left is talking about killing ICE agents, doxxing them, and, yes, shooting those with whom they disagree politically.

Advertisement

On September 10, Charlie Kirk was assassinated by Tyler Robinson, a leftist with a transgender girlfriend. He wrote “Hey fascist! Catch!” on the ammunition. In Dallas, Texas, Joshua Jahn attacked an ICE facility, firing upon federal agents. He, too, engraved the ammunition with anti-ICE slogans—it also occurred in September.

CNN’s Abby Phillip claimed there is “no evidence of a political motivation” for Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who nearly ass*ssinated President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.



“You recognize that Trump himself blamed rhetoric, for example, for Charlie Kirk's… pic.twitter.com/wICqmrXlKA — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 10, 2025

In July of 2024, President Trump was nearly assassinated by Thomas Matthew Crooks, someone we still know little about, though CNN now determines that we don’t know his political ties. Host Abby Phillip tried to sell that line this week: Crook's political leanings are unknown. That’s what the Biden FBI said, the same bureau that had all the evidence needed to arrest in the J6 pipe bomb case, but didn’t because the suspect, Brian Cole, was black and from a well-to-do family.

Also, here's a hint, guy: shooting someone is probably the clearest sign that the perpetrator doesn't like you.

When it’s their people, the political leanings are unknown, or better yet, they try to claim the suspect is a MAGA supporter.

We know the game here. We don’t need the shoddy FBI or the desiccated carcass of the mainstream press to tell us.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!