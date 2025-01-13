DeSantis Just Made an Announcement About Trump's Deportation Program
Tipsheet

Arizona's Attorney General Vows to Continue Jack Smith's Lawfare

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 13, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, has requested President Joe Biden's Department of Justice hand over former Special Counsel Jack Smith's case files against incoming President Donald Trump and others for ongoing prosecution.  

"I am writing to request the Department of Justice disclose to my office its case file inSpecial Counsel’s investigation and prosecution relating to the 2020 presidential election in Washington, D.C. (Election Case) as authorized by a recent order issued by the Maricopa CountySuperior Court. Early in my term as Arizona’s Attorney General, my office sought access toSpecial Counsel’s materials in its case. Then, Special Counsel was not ready or able to share any materials," Mayes wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday. "Today, your office does not have an active case and is preparing to release SpecialCounsel’s report in the Election Case. Given these changed circumstances, I am revisiting my office’s earlier request."

"Those who tried to subvert democracy in 2020 must be held accountable," Mayes continued. "I am requesting you disclose to my office Special Counsel’s entire file, including the final report in the Election Case to the extent allowable by law and consistent with the Superior Court’s Order."

The letter comes just days after Smith resigned from DOJ ahead of Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. 

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily blocked Smith and DOJ from releasing a report and information Mayes is requesting. In 2024 Cannon dismissed Smith's classified documents against Trump, pointing out Smith was improperly appointed Special Counsel. 

