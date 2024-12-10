Letitia James Vows to Continue Lawfare Against Trump
'Pack Your Bags': Republican Senators Preview Trump's Deportation Plan

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 10, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Democrat majority on the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday in an effort to undermine President-elect Donald Trump's deportation plans when he takes office on January 20, 2025. 

But the Republicans on the Committee  provided a reality check and thoroughly explained why Trump's deportation plans are necessary. 

Ranking Member Lindsey Graham explained if you're in the country illegally, it's time to pack your bags and issued a reminder that Biden created the current need to action.

The majority of American voters support mass deporations and Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris on the issue by 71 percent among those who cited illegal immigration as their top issue at the ballot box.

