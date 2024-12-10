'Pack Your Bags': Republican Senators Preview Trump's Deportation Plan

The Democrat majority on the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday in an effort to undermine President-elect Donald Trump's deportation plans when he takes office on January 20, 2025.

The incoming Trump Administration threatens immigrants across the country, and President Biden’s window to finalize protections for immigrants is closing rapidly.



President Biden must act decisively. https://t.co/0xOjS96Qp5 — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) December 10, 2024

But the Republicans on the Committee provided a reality check and thoroughly explained why Trump's deportation plans are necessary.

The Biden Administration has been woefully inadequate on enforcing border security laws. pic.twitter.com/3RUUFWqKNo — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) December 10, 2024

Ranking Member Lindsey Graham explained if you're in the country illegally, it's time to pack your bags and issued a reminder that Biden created the current need to action.

GRAHAM: Does anybody disagree that the last four years have resulted in mass illegal immigration?



WITNESSES: 🦗 🦗 🦗



GRAHAM: How do you answer mass illegal immigration? Mass deportation. pic.twitter.com/smAwpChsJG — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 10, 2024

If you’re in the United States illegally, get ready to leave.



If you’re a criminal, we’re coming after you first. pic.twitter.com/LURNnwSnp8 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 10, 2024

The majority of American voters support mass deporations and Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris on the issue by 71 percent among those who cited illegal immigration as their top issue at the ballot box.