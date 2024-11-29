Black Friday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership
Gratitude Is Our Defining Ideal
Some Say Pump the Brakes on Celebrating Jack Smith's Demise

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 29, 2024 9:00 AM
On Monday Special Counsel Jack Smith officially moved to dismiss the January 6 federal case brought against President-elect Donald Trump. The decision was made after he won the 2024 presidential election on November 5. 

Many celebrated the move, calling it an end to Democratic lawfare. But others are urging caution and pointing out it's no time for celebration. There's still a need for real accountability.  

"I’m as happy as anybody to see some of the lawfare cases against President Trump thrown in the garbage where they should’ve been all along. It’s a good start. But I hope my colleagues on the right aren’t yet ready to shake hands, say ‘good game’ and move on as if this didn’t happen. People’s lives were destroyed over this. Many of my friends (as well as myself) got put through the wringer over outright lies — and I was one of the lucky ones all things considered. Plenty of folks aren’t out of the woods," former Trump White House Senior Communications Advisor Ben Williamson posted on X. 

"I don’t know what the path forward will look like, and President Trump will certainly put the main focus unifying people and fixing the hundreds of other problems facing the country, as he should. But there will need to be some accounting for who participated in this BS to make sure it never happens again. I won’t forget," he continued. 

Trump senior advisor Dan Scavino, who worked in the first Trump White House and is headed back in January, also weighed in. 

Others echoed the sentiment. 

