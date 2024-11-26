Anti-Woke Activists Respond to Walmart's 'Stunning Reversal'
Are Sanctuary City Mayors Going to Jail? Tom Homan Weighs in

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 26, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Trump administration officials are wasting no time preparing for President-elect Donald Trump's first day in office on January 20, 2025. 

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director and incoming Border Czar Tom Homan is already in a battle with sanctuary city mayors, who are vowing to protect criminal aliens from Trump's mass deportation plan. 

In particular, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is claiming he'll go to jail if it means keeping federal immigration authorities out of his city -- the same city where violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua has taken over a number of apartment buildings. Homan is happy to send him there. 

Down in Arizona, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero laid out her plans to keep illegal immigrants "safe."

"I want to reassure every single resident that I am committed to do all we can to keep our community safe. I am deeply troubled by President-Elect Trump’s plans for mass deportation. I believe they are cruel and immoral. I will work with our police chief to make sure that our focus remains on protecting and serving Tucsonans," Romero posted on X. "Justice will prevail."

And This Is Why the Public Doesn't Trust the DOJ Mia Cathell
A reminder of the types of criminals Homan is going after, seeking justice for their innocent victims. 

