Lindsey Graham Gives an Update on His Meeting With Matt Gaetz

Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham gave an update Wednesday about his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be the next Attorney General, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz.

"I had a very good meeting with President Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, Matt Gaetz, and Vice President-elect JD Vance. I am committed to allowing the process to go forward in a manner consistent with past practices and fundamental fairness. This process will not be a rubber stamp nor will it be driven by a lynch mob," Graham released in a statement on X. "My record is clear. I tend to defer to presidential cabinet choices unless the evidence suggests disqualification."

Graham then went on to urge his Republican colleagues in the Senate, who will decide whether or not to confirm Gaetz after a hearing, to tune out the noise.

"I fear the process surrounding the Gaetz nomination is turning into an angry mob, and unverified allegations are being treated as if they are true. I have seen this movie before. I would urge all of my Senate colleagues, particularly Republicans, not to join the lynch mob and give the process a chance to move forward. After years of being investigated by the Department of Justice, no charges were brought against Matt Gaetz. This is something we should all remember," Graham continued. "I would also urge my colleagues to go back to a time-tested process, receive relevant information, and give the nominee a chance to make their case as to why they should be confirmed. This standard – which I have long adhered to – has served the Senate and country well."

On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump was asked about whether he plans to pull Gaetz' nomination as accusations of sexual impropriety, including with a minor, continue to fly in the media. He said no.