Governor Shapiro Finally Weighed in on Democrats Trying to Steal a Senate Seat

Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro, who has presidential ambitions, finally weighed in on his party's efforts to steal a U.S. Senate seat in the Commonwealth.

"I want to be clear: any insinuation that our laws can be ignored or do not matter is irresponsible and does damage to faith in our electoral process. The rule of law matters in this Commonwealth, and as I have always said, it is critical for counties and officials in both parties to respect it with both their rhetoric and their actions," Shapiro released in a statement. "As Governor, I will continue working to protect our democracy and the votes of all eligible Pennsylvanians - and we will continue to have free, fair, safe, secure elections in our Commonwealth."

Decision Desk HQ projects David McCormick (R) wins the US Senate election in Pennsylvania.#DecisionMade: 2:25pm ET



Follow live results here:https://t.co/jw2B5WP4ly pic.twitter.com/Nrk81zyDUy — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 14, 2024

The statement came shortly after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down efforts by Democratic Senator Bob Casey, who lost the seat to Republican and Senator-elect Dave McCormick on Election Day, to count illegal ballots.

Victory: PA Supreme Court Shuts Down Dems' Illegal Ballot Counting Scheme

https://t.co/jt3Ag897QR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 18, 2024

McCormick is ready to get to work.