Is Chuck Schumer Serious With This Speech?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 13, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Outgoing Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor Wednesday and called for bipartisanship after falsely claiming the 2024 elections were "close."

"To my Republican colleagues: I offer a word of caution in good faith. Take care not to misread the will of the people and do not abandon the need for bipartisanship. After winning an election, the temptation may be to go to the extreme," Schumer said. "It's consistently backfired on the party in power."

A reminder of Schumer's hardline, partisan behavior in recent years.

Schumer may be correct about one thing, that the Democrats' far-left policies they've foisted upon Americans – including record inflation – backfired spectacularly on November 5. See all of the results here

