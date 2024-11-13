Is Chuck Schumer Serious With This Speech?

Outgoing Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor Wednesday and called for bipartisanship after falsely claiming the 2024 elections were "close."

"To my Republican colleagues: I offer a word of caution in good faith. Take care not to misread the will of the people and do not abandon the need for bipartisanship. After winning an election, the temptation may be to go to the extreme," Schumer said. "It's consistently backfired on the party in power."

The man who threatened Supreme Court justices by name and helped smear Brett Kavanaugh wants to play nice now that he’s lost pic.twitter.com/EOV9mFxhgM — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 13, 2024

A reminder of Schumer's hardline, partisan behavior in recent years.

Democrats took an election they won by about 80,000 votes in a few swing states and a 50/50 Senate as a mandate to be the next FDR and spend $10T *without a single Republican vote.*



So Schumer can take a seat. https://t.co/TMx8PeQX9Z — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 12, 2024

When I hear the name Chuck Schumer, “bipartisanship” does not come to mind:



“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” https://t.co/SxzxR3HB27 pic.twitter.com/nnGz2aP5tb — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) November 13, 2024

Schumer is not allowing @DaveMcCormickPA to participate in Senate orientation this week because Casey refuses to concede the race. What happened to all the demands that our leaders accept the outcome of the elections? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 10, 2024

Schumer may be correct about one thing, that the Democrats' far-left policies they've foisted upon Americans – including record inflation – backfired spectacularly on November 5. See all of the results here.