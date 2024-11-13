We're Glossing Over Something That Cannot Be Ignored Regarding the 2020 and 2024...
Tipsheet

He's Back: Trump Returns to the Swamp

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 13, 2024 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President-elect Donald Trump arrived back in Washington D.C. Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House. 

Former First Lady Melania Trump is not traveling with the President-elect and will not meet with current First Lady Jill Biden. 

"Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House.  Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success. In this instance, several unnamed sources in the media continue to provide false, misleading, and inaccurate information," the Office of Melania Trump released in a statement. "Be discerning with your source of news."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre gave few details Tuesday about the meeting. 

During his time in Washington, Trump will also make a visit to Capitol Hill where Senators are holding elections for the next Senate Majority Leader. Senators John Thune, John Cornyn and Rick Scott are running to replace Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. 

Senator and Vice President-elect JD Vance has arrived on Capitol Hill and is keeping mum about who he's voting for. President-elect Trump has not made an endorsement for any of the candidates. 

