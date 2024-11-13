Here's What Happened in the Oval Office Meeting Between Trump and Biden
Is Chuck Schumer Serious With This Speech?
Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General
Another Airliner Got Blasted by Gunfire in Haiti
VIP
Lyft's Rules Put Drivers in Danger
Melania Trump Sets the Record Straight About Not Meeting With Jill Biden
Trump Makes Rubio's Pick for Secretary of State Official
President Trump's Chance to Crush Trafficking Networks
DNC Launches Shameful Attack on Trump's SecDef Pick Pete Hegseth
Liberals Fear-Mongering on Gay Rights, Pay Attention
VIP
Former Vice President Mike Pence Reacts to Trump’s Cabinet Picks
And the New Senate Majority Leader Is...
Besty Devos Responds to Trump's Plan to Dismantle the Department of Education
Humiliation: Everyone Admits Bob Casey Lost...Except for Bob Casey
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Lands in the Trump Administration

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 13, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Former Democratic Congresswoman, Democratic National Committee Chair and Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard has been nominated as the next Director of National Intelligence. 

Advertisement

"I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!" Trump released in a statement Wednesday. 

For months, Gabbard has been on the campaign trail advocating for a Trump presidency. In October, she officially joined the Republican Party and helped prepare Trump for his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris in September. 

Recommended

Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"The Democrat Party has no home for people like us, but we do have a home in the Republican Party — where we are welcomed with open arms by President Trump and so many of you who love our country,” she said about the switch. 

Gabbard left the Democratic Party in October 2022 and never looked back. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General Matt Vespa
DNC Launches Shameful Attack on Trump's SecDef Pick Pete Hegseth Rebecca Downs
Is Chuck Schumer Serious With This Speech? Katie Pavlich
Here's What Happened in the Oval Office Meeting Between Trump and Biden Katie Pavlich
And the New Senate Majority Leader Is... Rebecca Downs
Liberals Fear-Mongering on Gay Rights, Pay Attention Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General Matt Vespa
Advertisement