BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Lands in the Trump Administration

Former Democratic Congresswoman, Democratic National Committee Chair and Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard has been nominated as the next Director of National Intelligence.

"I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!" Trump released in a statement Wednesday.

For months, Gabbard has been on the campaign trail advocating for a Trump presidency. In October, she officially joined the Republican Party and helped prepare Trump for his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris in September.

"The Democrat Party has no home for people like us, but we do have a home in the Republican Party — where we are welcomed with open arms by President Trump and so many of you who love our country,” she said about the switch.

Despite all obstacles, the voice of the American people was heard loud and clear on election night. Now, protecting our freedom requires vigilance. We must be ready to expose and condemn any efforts by the same forces that tried to undermine Trump’s last term as they attempt to… pic.twitter.com/bAaOt5a2yV — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 8, 2024

Gabbard left the Democratic Party in October 2022 and never looked back.