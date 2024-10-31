The Reason Why Trump Chose to Wear an Orange Vest to His Wisconsin Rally Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Former President Donald Trump showed up to his campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin Wednesday night sporting an orange vest. Trump wore it earlier in the day when he drove a trash truck upon landing in the Cheese State, a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris after her boss called Trump supporters "garbage."

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/7UwMZ8syvx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Trump planned to change and on wearing his usual suit to the rally, until he was convinced otherwise for a hilarious reason: the vest made him look thinner.

LMAO: Trump hilariously tells the story of how he decided to wear his garbage uniform for the rally.



"I said 'NO WAY!' But they said, 'If you did, it actually makes you look thinner.' I said, 'Oh...' and they got me, when they said I look thinner."



"I may never wear a blue… pic.twitter.com/badtEf4UK1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 30, 2024

Meanwhile, the media is melting down over Trump's latest political move and acting concerned he's "changing the narrative."

CNN reporter is mad that Trump got in a garbage truck because he is "changing the narrative" pic.twitter.com/CKgSkSFct3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 30, 2024

In Wisconsin, and the majority of battleground states, Trump is polling ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in the remaining days of the 2024 campaign.

Donald Trump is favored over Kamala Harris in 5 out of 6 tossup states. pic.twitter.com/dWVRwKX2Br — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) October 31, 2024