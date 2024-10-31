Andrew Cuomo Has Been Referred for Criminal Prosecution
The Reason Why Trump Chose to Wear an Orange Vest to His Wisconsin Rally Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 31, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former President Donald Trump showed up to his campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin Wednesday night sporting an orange vest. Trump wore it earlier in the day when he drove a trash truck upon landing in the Cheese State, a jab at Vice President Kamala Harris after her boss called Trump supporters "garbage."

Trump planned to change and on wearing his usual suit to the rally, until he was convinced otherwise for a hilarious reason: the vest made him look thinner. 

Meanwhile, the media is melting down over Trump's latest political move and acting concerned he's "changing the narrative." 

In Wisconsin, and the majority of battleground states, Trump is polling ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in the remaining days of the 2024 campaign. 

