It Turns Out Kamala Wasn’t Much of a Prosecutor

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 25, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Since replacing President Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic nominee for president in July, Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly touted her record as a prosecutor and has said she'd "make the case" against former President Donald Trump. 

In fact, it was part of her nomination acceptance speech at the DNC in Chicago. 

"As a prosecutor, when I had a case, I charged it not in the name of the victim, but in the name of the people, for a simple reason. In our system of justice, a harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us. And I would often explain this to console survivors of crime, to remind them: No one should be made to fight alone. We are all in this together," Harris declared from the stage. "And every day, in the courtroom, I stood proudly before a judge and I said five words: Kamala Harris, for the people. And to be clear — and to be clear, my entire career, I’ve only had one client: the people."

But it turns out Harris wasn't much of a prosecutor at all and grossly exaggerated her record. 

"Vice President Kamala Harris exaggerated her trial experience when she first ran for San Francisco district attorney just over two decades ago, greatly overstating the number of felony cases she prosecuted in order to bolster her image as the tough-but-fair prosecutor San Franciscans needed to set the city straight," National Review reports. "Harris's overstatements about her prosecutorial record, central to her pitch as a candidate who would clean up inner-city crime, became a point of attack throughout the campaign from opponents who questioned her level of experience."

In fact, Harris used to tout "hundreds" of cases. Reality tells a much different story.  

