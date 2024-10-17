Check Out All the New Perks We're Offering With VIP PLATINUM!
Tipsheet

BREAKING: The October 7 Mastermind Has Been Eliminated

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 17, 2024 9:50 AM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Top Hamas leader and October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar is dead. The news was reported by Israeli media outlets Thursday morning and appeared to be confirmed by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a cryptic tweet. 

According to reports, U.S. officials have been notified by the Israeli Defense Forces that they are in possession of Sinwar's body and he was targeted in an airstrike Thursday. 

Sinwar took over as the leader of Hamas in 2017, following Ismail Haniyeh and through an election. In July, Haniyeh was eliminated in an apartment in downtown Tehran while visiting for the new president's inauguration. 

Prior to his planning of the October 7, 2023 attacks, Sinwar was graciously and mercifully treated for a brain tumor in Israel. In 2011, he was released in a prisoner exchange after spending 22-years behind bars for terrorism. 

The latest elimination of Sinwar comes after weeks of successful targeting by the IDF and other Israeli agencies of Iran's top terrorists, including the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. 

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates. This story has been updated with additional information. 

Tags: TERRORISM

