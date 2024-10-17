BREAKING: The October 7 Mastermind Has Been Eliminated

Top Hamas leader and October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar is dead. The news was reported by Israeli media outlets Thursday morning and appeared to be confirmed by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a cryptic tweet.

״וּרְדַפְתֶּ֖ם אֶת־אֹיְבֵיכֶ֑ם וְנָפְל֥וּ לִפְנֵיכֶ֖ם לֶחָֽרֶב.״



ויקרא כ״ו



נגיע לכל מחבל - ונחסל אותו. pic.twitter.com/dpDHviATyN — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) October 17, 2024

“You will pursue your enemies and they will fall before you by the sword.” - Leviticus 26



Our enemies cannot hide. We will pursue and eliminate them. pic.twitter.com/FDJ7obPIM7 — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) October 17, 2024

According to reports, U.S. officials have been notified by the Israeli Defense Forces that they are in possession of Sinwar's body and he was targeted in an airstrike Thursday.

Initial DNA Testing has determined that the Leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar was Eliminated by an Israeli Strike this morning against a Hamas Site near the City of Rafah in Southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/xwVfV6CPgJ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 17, 2024

Sinwar took over as the leader of Hamas in 2017, following Ismail Haniyeh and through an election. In July, Haniyeh was eliminated in an apartment in downtown Tehran while visiting for the new president's inauguration.

Hamas has released an Official Statement announcing the Death of Chief Political Leader, Ismail Haniyeh as a result of an Attack earlier tonight in the Iranian Capital of Tehran. Haniyeh had just met yesterday with Iranian Supreme-Leader, Ali Khamenei and President Masoud… pic.twitter.com/3CctfwW4uS — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 31, 2024

Prior to his planning of the October 7, 2023 attacks, Sinwar was graciously and mercifully treated for a brain tumor in Israel. In 2011, he was released in a prisoner exchange after spending 22-years behind bars for terrorism.

The latest elimination of Sinwar comes after weeks of successful targeting by the IDF and other Israeli agencies of Iran's top terrorists, including the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates. This story has been updated with additional information.