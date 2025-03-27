The Dems' 'Deep Problems' Go Beyond This, MoveOn

The left-wing group MoveOn is firing warning flares for congressional Democrats: there are “deep problems” within the party base, they warn. It’s primarily due to the feeling that the far left has regarding the current state of things. They feel the Democrats aren’t doing enough to stop President Donald J. Trump, and that could impact volunteerism among this rabid army of unhinged childless cat ladies (via The Hill):

The liberal group MoveOn has warned Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) about “deep problems” with their base regarding the Democratic Party’s response to President Trump. Politico reported that the group wrote a letter to the two leaders, saying that Democratic lawmakers have been “inactive” in Congress. The memo features results from a survey of MoveOn’s members, highlighting the challenges Democratic lawmakers encounter from their progressive supporters. The survey revealed that 78 percent of participants feel that congressional Democrats are not fully committed to opposing Trump, while 49 percent indicated they are less inclined to volunteer or contribute to Democratic efforts due to the party’s inadequate response to Trump. The letter further warned that grassroots volunteers and donors would stop helping the Democratic Party if this inaction continues. “Nothing about this moment is normal,” the letter says, arguing that Democrats must deal with the threat that “President Trump, his administration, and unelected billionaire Elon Musk pose to our society.”

There’s nothing about the cost of living, egg prices, or building an alternative agenda that’s appealing to voters come midterm time. It’s Trump rage and Elon Musk derangement syndrome. The Left has plenty of billionaires subsidizing their antics, which is why the anti-Elon screeching is limited and ineffective. Egg prices are now down at least 45-52 percent. The market is a bit wonky, but that’s due to a reset in the works for months.

Democrats are still myopic and obsessed with things that won’t help them. Forget white working-class voters—Democrats are now losing nonwhite voters in the same demographic. Democrats saw a 23-point swing against them among voters in immigrant communities. For young people, Gen Z is gearing up to be the most conservative youth voter bloc in 50 years.

Blowing up Teslas isn’t going to change these deep, structural issues, and I hope the Left never fixes them.