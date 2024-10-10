Why a Local VA School Board Meeting Devolved Into Chaos
Team Trump Responds to the Latest Biden-Harris Inflation Spike

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 10, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Inflation spiked again in September, issuing another blow to the wallets of Americans and the narrative of the Harris-Walz presidential campaign. 

Former President Donald Trump is still beating Harris on the issue of the economy in every swing state needed to win the White House. Trump's campaign is weighing in on the increase. 

"Kamala Harris' terrible economic policies continue to hit the American people where it hurts. The latest inflation report came in hotter than anticipated, overall prices are still up more than 20% since Kamala took office, and real average weekly earnings are down 3.4%. Eggs, for goodness' sake, are 70% more expensive since Kamala Harris took office! Additionally, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week jumped to the highest level in a year," the Trump campaign released in a statement Thursday. "If Kamala is given another four years, our economy will nosedive into the worst depression this country has ever seen. Americans will continue to be robbed of their paychecks with astronomical inflation and higher taxes. There is only one solution to fix our economy: re-electing President Trump. He's a businessman with a proven track record of success and will turn Kamala's worsening economy around on day one."

