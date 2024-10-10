Biden Melts Down When Asked About Trump and Hurricane Relief

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, President Joe Biden was asked about whether he has spoken to former President Donald Trump about hurricane relief efforts. Biden did not like the question and responded by telling Trump to "get a life."

As a reminder, when Hurricane Helene was battering a number of southern states and demolishing North Carolina towns, Biden was at the beach. When confronted about his lack of preparedness for the storm, Biden defensively claimed he was "in command" and on the phone for "two hours."

“I was commanding. I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday and the day before as well. It’s called a telephone," Biden said.





In the aftermath of Helene, Trump beat Biden on the response.

As Hurricane Milton, which just passed over Florida, started brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, Biden abruptly cancelled a planned international trip to Angola and Germany.

"We're going to stay focused on what's ahead of us right now," Biden said from the White House about the change. "[Milton] could be one of the worst storms in 100 years in Florida."

"I urge everyone, everyone, currently located in Hurricane Milton's path to listen to local officials and follow the safety instructions," he continued.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has desperately tried to insert herself in the chain of command and it hasn't gone well.