The Recently Arrested Afghan Terrorist Worked Where?
Why a Local VA School Board Meeting Devolved Into Chaos
VIP
Is Kamala's Glock Illegal? Maybe
Together We Will Build a Thriving Economy
GOP Sen. Demands Answers Regarding Soros' Purchase of 200 Radio Stations Before Election
Here's Why Democrats' Claim on Republicans Voting Against FEMA Is Nonsense
VIP
You Won't Believe Why This University of Kansas Instructor Was Placed on Leave
Vance Accused of Committing the Cardinal Sin of 'Smirking'
Mayorkas: FEMA Will Need Funding ‘Very Rapidly’ to Get Through Hurricane Season
Tehran in Meltdown as Israel Decapitates Hamas and Hezbollah
Josh Hawley Shares More Damning Revelations on the Secret Service
Polling Picture: More Emerging Good News for Republicans, With Some Cautionary Caveats
We're Looking at Another Forecast Change Favoring Republicans in Critical House Race
Auschwitz Diplomacy
Tipsheet

Biden Melts Down When Asked About Trump and Hurricane Relief

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 10, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, President Joe Biden was asked about whether he has spoken to former President Donald Trump about hurricane relief efforts. Biden did not like the question and responded by telling Trump to "get a life."

Advertisement

As a reminder, when Hurricane Helene was battering a number of southern states and demolishing North Carolina towns, Biden was at the beach. When confronted about his lack of preparedness for the storm, Biden defensively claimed he was "in command" and on the phone for "two hours." 

“I was commanding. I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday and the day before as well. It’s called a telephone," Biden said. 


In the aftermath of Helene, Trump beat Biden on the response. 

As Hurricane Milton, which just passed over Florida, started brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, Biden abruptly cancelled a planned international trip to Angola and Germany.

"We're going to stay focused on what's ahead of us right now," Biden said from the White House about the change. "[Milton] could be one of the worst storms in 100 years in Florida." 

Recommended

A New Round of Swing State Polling Is Out and Hoo Boy Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

"I urge everyone, everyone, currently located in Hurricane Milton's path to listen to local officials and follow the safety instructions," he continued. 

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has desperately tried to insert herself in the chain of command and it hasn't gone well. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A New Round of Swing State Polling Is Out and Hoo Boy Leah Barkoukis
Vance Accused of Committing the Cardinal Sin of 'Smirking' Mia Cathell
The Recently Arrested Afghan Terrorist Worked Where? Katie Pavlich
Polling Picture: More Emerging Good News for Republicans, With Some Cautionary Caveats Guy Benson
Why a Local VA School Board Meeting Devolved Into Chaos Matt Vespa
Donald Trump and Elon Musk Are Improbable Working-Class Class Heroes Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A New Round of Swing State Polling Is Out and Hoo Boy Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement