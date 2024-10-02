Jack Smith's Newest Case Against Trump Has Been Unsealed
Tipsheet

Youngkin: Biden Needs to Do His Job and End the Port Strike

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 02, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling on President Joe Biden to step up and end the ongoing Longshoreman port strike, which could prove devastating to the Commonwealth's economy.

“Every day this strike of Port Workers along the East and Gulf Coasts continues, the economic impacts intensify, affecting livelihoods, supply chains and prices. The economic fallout from the work stoppage at The Port of Virginia extends well beyond the Commonwealth, as the Port manages approximately $66 billion in essential imports, with nearly 60 percent destined for locations outside of Virginia," Youngkin wrote in a letter to Biden Tuesday, when the strike began. "As a cornerstone of Virginia's economy, the Port supports 10 percent of the gross state product and supports employment for over half a million jobs in Virginia."

“The time for leadership is now, President Biden has the tools to remedy this situation for the Commonwealth of Virginia and the nation, including utilizing provisions of the Taft-Hartley Act. The well-being of Virginia and American workers, as well as the health of our economy, depends on a swift resolution to this strike. A failure to lead will only drive-up prices, disrupt trade, and exacerbate the challenges already faced by Virginians and Americans,” he continued. 

Biden has repeatedly refused to invoke the Taft-Hartley Act, which would require workers to continue operations at major ports on the East and Gulf Coasts while labor negotiations are ongoing. His refusal to do so is costing the American economy $5 billion per day. 

"President Biden, whose administration has tried to facilitate talks between the two sides, has said that he won't use a federal labor law known as the Taft-Hartley Act to intervene in the strike. Under that law, Biden could take action that results in an 80-day "cooling off" period for negotiations to resume while workers are back at work," Fox Business reports. "Enacted in 1947 as an update to the National Labor Relations Act, the Taft-Hartley Act contained a variety of updates and reforms to labor laws and dispute mechanisms – including a new provision for settling labor disputes that create a national emergency."

