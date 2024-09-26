Ohio Police Chief Suspects This Is the Reason He Got Cut Out of...
What Did Kamala Do With a $42 Billion Project? Well...

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 26, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

During an interview with MSNBC Wednesday night, Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris promised to build three million homes should be elected president in November. She also made the claim during an economic speech Wednesday. 

But Harris' record shows she isn't capable of building anything and it's been costing Americans billions of dollars. 

First, Harris was the tie breaking vote for the "Inflation Reduction Act," which even President Joe Biden admits was a massive handout to the global warming lobby with expensive subsidies and tax breaks. She also advocated for Biden's infrastructure bill, which included $8 billion to build 500,000 electric vehicle charges across the country by 2030. 

So far, they've built 8, costing the American taxpayer $1 billion per charger completed.

Next, Harris was put in charge of the Biden-Harris administration's $42 billion promise to bring broadband internet to every American. After a year, not a single American has been connected.  

Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr testified on Capitol Hill about the boondoggle earlier this week. 

