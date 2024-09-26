What Did Kamala Do With a $42 Billion Project? Well...

During an interview with MSNBC Wednesday night, Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris promised to build three million homes should be elected president in November. She also made the claim during an economic speech Wednesday.
Kamala Harris will work with builders and developers to construct three million new homes and rentals.— Forward Blue (@forwardbluepac) September 26, 2024
And she will help first-time buyers get their foot in the door with $25,000 down payment assistance. pic.twitter.com/5CGZiFT04c
But Harris' record shows she isn't capable of building anything and it's been costing Americans billions of dollars.
First, Harris was the tie breaking vote for the "Inflation Reduction Act," which even President Joe Biden admits was a massive handout to the global warming lobby with expensive subsidies and tax breaks. She also advocated for Biden's infrastructure bill, which included $8 billion to build 500,000 electric vehicle charges across the country by 2030.
So far, they've built 8, costing the American taxpayer $1 billion per charger completed.
The government spent $7.5 billion on 500,000 electric vehicle chargers.— Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) September 20, 2024
Only 8 chargers have been built in over two years.
What is Pete Buttigieg's response? We are ‘on track.’ pic.twitter.com/MhZlBaIjt5
Next, Harris was put in charge of the Biden-Harris administration's $42 billion promise to bring broadband internet to every American. After a year, not a single American has been connected.
Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr testified on Capitol Hill about the boondoggle earlier this week.
1⃣,0⃣4⃣4⃣ days.— Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) September 24, 2024
VP Kamala Harris has been in charge of the Administration's $42 billion plan to expand Internet to millions of Americans for 1⃣,0⃣4⃣4⃣ days now
0⃣ people have been connected
Insiders describe “a chaotic implementation environment,” “dysfunction,” and “delays.” https://t.co/qeIP6hpZuf
In 2021, Vice President Harris agreed to lead the Administration’s $42B plan to expand Internet to millions of Americans.— Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) September 19, 2024
1️⃣,0️⃣3️⃣9️⃣ days later …
Not one person has been connected to the Internet. None.
With VP Harris at the helm, Politico recently reported on the… pic.twitter.com/ot7dJY0nJU
