Virginia Has a New Candidate for Governor

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears officially filed paperwork Thursday in a bid to run for the governorship of the Old Dominion.

"Sears’s paperwork was accepted by Virginia’s Department of Elections on Wednesday, according to Nexstar’s Richmond affiliate WRIC," The Hill reports. "Sears is the first Republican to jump into the off-year race that will likely dominate campaign news next year. Late last year, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) launched her own campaign for the governor’s mansion."

Sears will make a special announcement in Virginia Beach Friday.

"As our Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears has been a steadfast fighter for our Commonwealth. Her leadership in Richmond has enabled conservative victories that have produced real results for families across Virginia," Sears' campaign website states. "Looking ahead – will you pledge your support to help Winsome Sears continue to be a part of our Commonwealth’s leadership moving forward?"

Join me today at Chick's Oyster Bar in Virginia Beach at 5pm!https://t.co/NCeadossbm pic.twitter.com/25kMGkDk1M — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) September 5, 2024

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R) has filed paperwork to run for #VAGov in 2025. If elected she would be the 1st black woman to be elected governor in America. pic.twitter.com/tDdhU9IlRw — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) September 5, 2024

Current Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who is very popular in the state, is termed out. Virginia allows for one, four year gubernatorial term. Governors can run for the office again, just not consecutively.