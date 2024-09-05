Kamala's Top Surrogate Just Bulldozed One of Her Only Policy Proposals
Tipsheet

Virginia Has a New Candidate for Governor

Katie Pavlich
September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears officially filed paperwork Thursday in a bid to run for the governorship of the Old Dominion. 

"Sears’s paperwork was accepted by Virginia’s Department of Elections on Wednesday, according to Nexstar’s Richmond affiliate WRIC," The Hill reports. "Sears is the first Republican to jump into the off-year race that will likely dominate campaign news next year. Late last year, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) launched her own campaign for the governor’s mansion."

Sears will make a special announcement in Virginia Beach Friday. 

"As our Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears has been a steadfast fighter for our Commonwealth. Her leadership in Richmond has enabled conservative victories that have produced real results for families across Virginia," Sears' campaign website states. "Looking ahead – will you pledge your support to help Winsome Sears continue to be a part of our Commonwealth’s leadership moving forward?"

Current Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who is very popular in the state, is termed out. Virginia allows for one, four year gubernatorial term. Governors can run for the office again, just not consecutively. 

