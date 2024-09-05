Virginia Has a New Candidate for Governor
Tipsheet

Is a Pardon Coming for Hunter?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 05, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As Mia extensively reported Thursday, Hunter Biden's attorneys expressed plans for their client to plead guilty to a number of felony tax evasion charges shortly after jury selection was set to be underway in a federal Los Angeles courtroom. The charges were brought by Special Counsel David Weiss after a sweetheart plea deal fell apart in a Delaware courtroom last summer. 

President Joe Biden has always maintained he will not pardon his son for the crimes, including his separate federal gun charges case earlier in the year. He was found guilty by a jury. 

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre reiterated this point on Air Force One today. 

"No, it is still very much a no,"Jean Pierre told reporters. 

But will that position hold? Biden isn't commenting directly. 

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running to replace Biden in the White House, is also mum. 

