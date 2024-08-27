Here Is the Trump Campaign's Pennsylvania Plan for Mail-in Voting

Israel Again Destroys Slanderous Claims of 'Apartheid' and 'Genocide'
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 27, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee announced Tuesday afternoon that they've rolled out a "revolutionary" get out the vote tool for mail-in voting in the key state of Pennsylvania. 

"Pennsylvania voters can now request a mail-in ballot directly through SwampTheVoteUSA.com - the FIRST non-government website giving voters full access to Pennsylvania's election toolkit. It is connected to the Pennsylvania Department of State so voters never have to leave the site to request a mail-in ballot," the campaign sent out in a press release. 

"Our unprecedented Election Integrity operation goes hand in hand with our trailblazing GOTV efforts. We have to SWAMP the vote, and patriots should take advantage of vote by mail, early voting, and Election Day voting - whatever method works best for you. Our mission to secure the election will ensure every legal ballot is counted fairly and transparently. We are winning in the courts to protect election safeguards, and our Protect the Vote operation is deployed in every battleground state to stop election threats in real time."

The campaign is also reassuring voters the new system is secure given mail-in voting can be prone to fraud and tampering. 

 "Our groundbreaking platform in Pennsylvania makes it easy to vote, and President Trump's election integrity team will make it hard to cheat," the campaign continues. 

Earlier in the month the RNC revealed it has trained more than 7000 volunteers to work as poll workers on Election Day as part of their broader ballot integrity efforts. 

