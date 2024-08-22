Trump Brings the Receipts on Oprah After DNC Speech
Eric Holder Was Not Happy When Confronted at DNC About Tim Walz's Stolen...
Harris Super PAC Founder Issued This Stern Warning for Democrats
Tim Walz's Speech Brought Some Horsepower to the Democratic Convention
Did You Notice What Was Off About the DNC's Video on Tim Walz?
CNN Host Argues Walz, Emhoff Helping Dems Reach Low Testosterone Men
Harris Won't Tell Voters Her Policy Positions, so the Trump Campaign Has Stepped...
USSS Did Not Fire First Shot at Crooks, Preliminary Investigative Report Finds
What Was Clinton Thinking With This Pandemic Claim About Biden?
Kamala's Radical Record on Full Display in New Ad
Planned Parenthood Set Up Shop Outside the DNC. Here’s How Pro-Lifers Responded.
Reality Check: Kamala Can't Fix the Economy. Her Policies Broke It.
Americans Must Not Fall for Democrats’ Ploy to Cover Up Their IRA Mistake
Andy Beshear Still Refuses to Apologize for Wishing Rape on JD Vance's Family
Tipsheet

Democrats Can’t Stop Lying About Biden’s 2024 Exit

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 22, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After pushing his remarks past midnight on day one of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Monday night, Democrats have desperately been spinning the narrative that President Joe Biden is a courageous patriot who stepped away from his 2024 reelection campaign for the good of the country -- making way for Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor. 

Advertisement

During his DNC speech Wednesday night, former President Bill Clinton repeated this fantasy. 

Earlier in the week, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi participated in the charade.

Biden did not voluntarily leave the 2024 race. He was forced out by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama, a number of congressional Democrats and the party's major donors after his cognitive decline was revealed to the world during his debate with former President Donald Trump on June 27. The takedown also came after polling showed Biden losing to Trump in every single swing state by significant margins. Wealthy party power players refused to give a single cent more if he stayed as the nominee. 

Recommended

The Democrats Truly Hate Us Normal People Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Up until the moment he left the race, Biden insisted he was staying in. 

Biden was forced out. To say anything else is a lie.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats Truly Hate Us Normal People Kurt Schlichter
Kamala's Radical Record on Full Display in New Ad Rebecca Downs
Trump Brings the Receipts on Oprah After DNC Speech Katie Pavlich
Reality Check: Kamala Can't Fix the Economy. Her Policies Broke It. Guy Benson
Tucker Carlson Savages Don Lemon for Cringe Video Interviewing Trump Supporters Townhall Video
Biden's Speech: Told by an Idiot, Full of Sound and Fury Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Democrats Truly Hate Us Normal People Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement