Democrats Can’t Stop Lying About Biden’s 2024 Exit

After pushing his remarks past midnight on day one of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Monday night, Democrats have desperately been spinning the narrative that President Joe Biden is a courageous patriot who stepped away from his 2024 reelection campaign for the good of the country -- making way for Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

The repetitive saluting of President Biden

at the DNC, as if he voluntarily stepped aside when he was knifed out, is pretty revolting and very fake. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 20, 2024

During his DNC speech Wednesday night, former President Bill Clinton repeated this fantasy.

Bill Clinton says Biden “voluntarily gave up political power.”



“Voluntarily.” Riiiight. pic.twitter.com/2fOxahlc2m — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2024

Earlier in the week, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi participated in the charade.

Nancy Pelosi holding a “we love Joe” sign shows just how utterly fake this entire theatrical performance is

pic.twitter.com/gQKRhBeWkz — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) August 20, 2024

Biden did not voluntarily leave the 2024 race. He was forced out by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Barack Obama, a number of congressional Democrats and the party's major donors after his cognitive decline was revealed to the world during his debate with former President Donald Trump on June 27. The takedown also came after polling showed Biden losing to Trump in every single swing state by significant margins. Wealthy party power players refused to give a single cent more if he stayed as the nominee.

Up until the moment he left the race, Biden insisted he was staying in.

Literally last month pic.twitter.com/tC5MrgYW5D — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2024

Biden was forced out. To say anything else is a lie.

