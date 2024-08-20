Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Biden Coup
Harris Campaign Spills the Real Reason Why Kamala Doesn't Speak With the Media
Why Joe Biden’s Last Hurrah Was a Disgrace
This Angry Old Man Yelled At Us for Almost an Hour
A Brief Preview of the Democratic National Convention
Rent Control and Price Caps: Kamala’s Blueprint for Creating the Next Great American...
Intel Agencies Confirm Who Was Behind Trump Campaign Hack
'Who Wants to Tell Him?': Why One Line From Union Boss's DNC Speech...
Trump Campaign Calls Out the 'Second Biggest Lie' of Biden's Speech
Anti-DEI Activist Racks Up Another Major Win Against Iconic American Company
The DNC: A Case Study About a Candidate Who Received No Votes and...
Kamala's Climate Corps: A Political Tool at Taxpayer Expense
Why I Could Not Possibly Vote for Kamala Harris
The Gaza End Game
Tipsheet

Biden: The Pro-Hamas Nazis 'Have a Point'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 20, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaking during the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Monday, President Joe Biden delivered remarks to an arena full of delegates who were supposed to be nominating him for a second term. 

Advertisement

Near the end of his speech, which started nearly an hour late and went well past midnight, Biden said thousands of pro-Islamic terrorism activists "have a point" when they call for globalizing the intifada. "Globalizing the intifada" equates to the murder and suicide bombing of innocent people in buses, cafes, night clubs and cafes. Biden also failed to say the names of American hostages being held by Iranian backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip while calling for more aid to the Palestinians in the region -- the majority of whom support the terrorist attacks of October 7. 

The "protestors" Biden referred to:

Recommended

This Angry Old Man Yelled At Us for Almost an Hour Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to court pro-terrorism voters in Michigan and elsewhere as part of her strategy to beat former President Donald Trump in November. 

Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Angry Old Man Yelled At Us for Almost an Hour Matt Vespa
Harris Campaign Spills the Real Reason Why Kamala Doesn't Speak With the Media Matt Vespa
Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Biden Coup Matt Vespa
'Who Wants to Tell Him?': Why One Line From Union Boss's DNC Speech Stands Out Leah Barkoukis
Trump Campaign Calls Out the 'Second Biggest Lie' of Biden's Speech Leah Barkoukis
DNC Makes Tim Walz's Stolen Valor Concerns Even Worse Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Angry Old Man Yelled At Us for Almost an Hour Matt Vespa
Advertisement