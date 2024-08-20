Biden: The Pro-Hamas Nazis 'Have a Point'

Speaking during the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Monday, President Joe Biden delivered remarks to an arena full of delegates who were supposed to be nominating him for a second term.

Near the end of his speech, which started nearly an hour late and went well past midnight, Biden said thousands of pro-Islamic terrorism activists "have a point" when they call for globalizing the intifada. "Globalizing the intifada" equates to the murder and suicide bombing of innocent people in buses, cafes, night clubs and cafes. Biden also failed to say the names of American hostages being held by Iranian backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip while calling for more aid to the Palestinians in the region -- the majority of whom support the terrorist attacks of October 7.

WATCH: The DNC crowd erupts in applause as Joe Biden panders to the pro-Hamas fanatics of his party:



“To end the civilian suffering of the Palestinian people and finally deliver a ceasefire and end this war.” pic.twitter.com/6u2yKKuuPs — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) August 20, 2024

The "protestors" Biden referred to:

A reminder of why the war started. Biden/Harris has chosen a side and it’s the wrong one. https://t.co/fu305ocNyM pic.twitter.com/xioFYtkQV7 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 20, 2024

Biden bringing up Charlottesville while ignoring the thousands of Hamas Nazis right outside the very place he is speaking. pic.twitter.com/qNIA527Hqg — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 20, 2024

Outside Union Station in DC now. Lots of vandalism of the statues and Freedom Bell, including big praise for Hamas. pic.twitter.com/1D6XCMFX5j — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to court pro-terrorism voters in Michigan and elsewhere as part of her strategy to beat former President Donald Trump in November.