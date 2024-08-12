So, That's Why a Major 'Fact Checker' is Covering for Harris

Since Vice President Kamala Harris was catapulted to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket when President Joe Biden was forced out of his 2024 campaign, her leftist allies in the media have gone above and beyond to scrub her far-left record -- in addition to sanitizing her many failures as a 2020 presidential candidate.

PolitiFact, a major "fact checker," has been one of Harris' greatest champions and advocates. They've explained away positions she still holds in hopes normal, moderate voters will take the bait and think she's changed -- that she isn't a controlling government leftist after all.

In 2019, Kamala Harris spoke in favor of “mandatory” programs to buy back assault weapons. As vice president, Harris has focused on other gun measures. She has not called for confiscating guns broadly. https://t.co/OypfHya4Ze — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) August 7, 2024

Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago that Harris “wants to defund the police.” In 2020, Harris called for "reimagining" public safety, but didn’t explicitly call for shuttering police departments. https://t.co/WP3sbfRzEk — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) August 8, 2024

Why the fawning? This is why:

Reminder: @PolitiFact is funded by left-wing dark money to support Dems



Claim: Kamala supports mandatory gun buybacks



Evidence: Video of Kamala calling for mandatory buybacks



Politifact: Mostly False that she supports mandatory buybacks



Reason: “She’s focused on other things” https://t.co/JGzCBcwOmw — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 8, 2024

Meanwhile, on the campaign trail Harris continues to claim she will fix a number of issues -- conveniently ignoring the fact that she's been part of the Biden administration for four years.