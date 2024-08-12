So, That's Why a Major 'Fact Checker' is Covering for Harris

Is Obama Covertly Running Kamala Harris' Campaign?
Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 12, 2024 10:30 AM
Since Vice President Kamala Harris was catapulted to the top of the Democratic presidential ticket when President Joe Biden was forced out of his 2024 campaign, her leftist allies in the media have gone above and beyond to scrub her far-left record -- in addition to sanitizing her many failures as a 2020 presidential candidate. 

PolitiFact, a major "fact checker," has been one of Harris' greatest champions and advocates. They've explained away positions she still holds in hopes normal, moderate voters will take the bait and think she's changed -- that she isn't a controlling government leftist after all. 

Why the fawning? This is why:

Meanwhile, on the campaign trail Harris continues to claim she will fix a number of issues -- conveniently ignoring the fact that she's been part of the Biden administration for four years. 

