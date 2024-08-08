Youngkin Goes After Illegal Immigrants Trying to Vote
Team Kamala Tries to Clean Up Her Meeting With Pro-Hamas Activists
MSNBC Host Hyperventilates Over Tim Walz's Military Record
Biden's Latest Remarks About the Transfer of Power Shows His Brain Is Officially...
Tim Walz's Wife Is a Total Weirdo Who Loved Huffing the Fumes of...
Kamala Harris Met With Pro-Hamas Activists Before Detroit Rally. Here's What She Told...
Here’s What Harris Did When She Was Interrupted by Pro-Hamas Protesters
Tim Walz Once Received 'A' Grade by NRA Before Selling His Soul to...
Unearthed Footage Shows Planned Parenthood Execs Discussing the Sale of Unborn Baby Body...
Reports: Why Kamala Chose Walz, and Why Her Camp is Already Irked by...
Harris 'Open' to Arms Embargo to Win Votes in Michigan
Nancy Pelosi Asks the Wrong Question About JD Vance's Military Service
Poll Shows Shapiro Wouldn't Have Helped Kamala Harris' Case in Pennsylvania
A Tale of Two Monuments
Tipsheet

Even CNN Is Calling Out Walz for His 'Absolutely False' Statements About His Military Record

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 08, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is in hot water over a series of false and exaggerated claims that he "carried weapons of war" overseas. 

Advertisement

During a segment on CNN Wednesday Walz was called out for his "absolutely false" statements, which he's made a number of times. Republican Congressman Brian Mast, who lost both of his legs fighting in Afghanistan, has taken notice. As has former Navy SEAL and Republican Congressman Eli Crane. 

Recommended

Veterans Will Not Be Fooled By Tim Walz Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Those who served in Walz' National Guard unit, which he abandoned, aren't holding back. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Veterans Will Not Be Fooled By Tim Walz Kurt Schlichter
Nancy Pelosi Asks the Wrong Question About JD Vance's Military Service Rebecca Downs
Here’s What Harris Did When She Was Interrupted by Pro-Hamas Protesters Madeline Leesman
Team Kamala Tries to Clean Up Her Meeting With Pro-Hamas Activists Katie Pavlich
Kamala Harris Met With Pro-Hamas Activists Before Detroit Rally. Here's What She Told Them. Matt Vespa
MSNBC Host Hyperventilates Over Tim Walz's Military Record Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Veterans Will Not Be Fooled By Tim Walz Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement