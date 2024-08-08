Even CNN Is Calling Out Walz for His 'Absolutely False' Statements About His Military Record

Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is in hot water over a series of false and exaggerated claims that he "carried weapons of war" overseas.

Advertisement

Tim Walz's Military Record Is Getting the Code Red

https://t.co/kFOA5EdZjz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2024

Tim Walz's 'Stolen Valor' Fiasco Just Got Worse

https://t.co/VP3mipZ7Oz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2024

During a segment on CNN Wednesday Walz was called out for his "absolutely false" statements, which he's made a number of times. Republican Congressman Brian Mast, who lost both of his legs fighting in Afghanistan, has taken notice. As has former Navy SEAL and Republican Congressman Eli Crane.

Tim Walz LIED about his rank. He LIED about serving in Afghanistan.



And now, according to CNN, Walz LIED about carrying weapons of war in a war zone. pic.twitter.com/QWLmuvJYke — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) August 8, 2024

Did you carry “weapons of war in war” Tim? Didn’t realize we were sending war fighters to Italy? Glad to see you are about as authentic as your running mate. https://t.co/IR1OdnCjwy — Eli Crane (@EliCrane_CEO) August 7, 2024

Those who served in Walz' National Guard unit, which he abandoned, aren't holding back.