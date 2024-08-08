Even CNN Is Calling Out Walz for His 'Absolutely False' Statements About His Military Record

Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is in hot water over a series of false and exaggerated claims that he "carried weapons of war" overseas.
Tim Walz's Military Record Is Getting the Code Red— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2024
https://t.co/kFOA5EdZjz
Tim Walz's 'Stolen Valor' Fiasco Just Got Worse— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2024
https://t.co/VP3mipZ7Oz
During a segment on CNN Wednesday Walz was called out for his "absolutely false" statements, which he's made a number of times. Republican Congressman Brian Mast, who lost both of his legs fighting in Afghanistan, has taken notice. As has former Navy SEAL and Republican Congressman Eli Crane.
Tim Walz LIED about his rank. He LIED about serving in Afghanistan.— Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) August 8, 2024
And now, according to CNN, Walz LIED about carrying weapons of war in a war zone. pic.twitter.com/QWLmuvJYke
Did you carry “weapons of war in war” Tim? Didn’t realize we were sending war fighters to Italy? Glad to see you are about as authentic as your running mate. https://t.co/IR1OdnCjwy— Eli Crane (@EliCrane_CEO) August 7, 2024
Those who served in Walz' National Guard unit, which he abandoned, aren't holding back.
I served in the Minnesota Army National Guard. Unlike @Tim_Walz I didn't run away when we were deployed to Iraq in 2005. I served with honor and almost died after losing my right arm to an IED in Baghdad. Walz is an absolute coward who abandoned us. https://t.co/8IavkOGNbJ https://t.co/vaR1mN5Rcp— J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) August 7, 2024
