Tipsheet

Here's How Long an Attempted Assassin Flew a Drone Over Trump's Rally

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 30, 2024 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning on Capitol Hill, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate revealed the 20-year man who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump flew a drone over the Butler, Pennsylvania rally for 11 minutes before eventually firing shots -- hitting Trump in the ear, killing 50-year-old Corey Comperatore and severely wounding two others. 

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe further explained that people fly drones "on the periphery of our events all of the time," but added protocol is to track down the individuals doing so in order to ascertain their intentions.  During the Butler rally, the Secret Service did not have counter drones in the air. 

The hearing comes a week after former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned from her post. Cheatle initially claimed in an interview with ABC News that a roof where the assailant took his shots was unsecured because it was "sloped." That notion was refuted during testimony Tuesday by Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe. It also comes after FBI Director Christopher Wray bizarrely claimed Trump may not have been hit with a bullet, which the Bureau clarified in a statement last week. 

Lawmakers still have a number of questions about how the assassination attempt on Trump was able to happen. 

