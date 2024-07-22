After Ousting Biden, Nancy Pelosi Has Chosen a Candidate in the 2024 Presidential...
Kamala Takes Over the White House While Biden Remains in Delaware

Katie Pavlich
July 22, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris made remarks from the South Lawn of the White House Monday as President Joe Biden remains missing in action after a COVID-19 diagnosis on July 17 and in the aftermath of ending his 2024 campaign Sunday afternoon. 

While Biden still has no scheduled events on his official calendar Harris, the presumptive Democrat nominee after landing a series of high profile endorsements over the past 24 hours, is headed to Wilmington Monday afternoon for a campaign event later this week. 

"At 3:10 PM ET, the Vice President will travel to Wilmington, Delaware for a campaign engagement," official White House guidance states. 

Overnight the newly launched Harris presidential campaign raked in nearly $50 million in small donor funds, while big money donors reportedly are skeptical of her candidacy. From the New York Post

Some prominent Democratic donors are balking at contributing to Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid, suggesting she’d never beat Donald Trump because she’s too far left.

“You have to be enthusiastic or hoping for a political appointment to be asking friends for money. I am neither. It’s others turn now,” deep-pocketed donor John Morgan wrote on X, hours after President Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 race.  

“The donors holding the 90 million can release those funds in the morning. It’s all yours. You can keep my million. And good luck,” added Morgan, a Florida personal injury lawyer, referring to the group of party contributors who recently refused to allow their donated money to be used to fuel what was widely seen as Biden’s doomed bid.

Morgan previously donated $1 million to the former Biden-Harris campaign.

