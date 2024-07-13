BREAKING: Trump Shot During Rally
Here Is Biden's Response to Trump Being Shot

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 13, 2024 7:56 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

UPDATE: Biden made remarks about the situation from Delaware and refused to call it an assassination attempt. 

***Original post***

Nearly three hours after an assassination attempt was carried out against former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden has released a statement. 

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," he said. 

Former President Barack Obama released a statement earlier. 

LIVE COVERAGE: Trump Shot in Assassination Attempt at PA Rally
Just days ago Biden said this: 

The Secret Service has confirmed former President Trump is doing well and was medically examined at a local facility. The Trump campaign has also said he is doing well. 

Biden will address the country from the beach in Delaware. President Trump also plans to address the nation tonight. 



