Here Is Biden's Response to Trump Being Shot

UPDATE: Biden made remarks about the situation from Delaware and refused to call it an assassination attempt.

Watch Biden's full remarks on the attempted assassination against Trump:



"Everybody must condemn it." pic.twitter.com/OdLg9Ng3QT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2024

REPORTER: "Do you think this was an assassination attempt?"



BIDEN: "I don't know enough to — I have an opinion, but I don't have any facts." pic.twitter.com/YrE4yqqdL2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2024





***Original post***

Nearly three hours after an assassination attempt was carried out against former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden has released a statement.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," he said.

Former President Barack Obama released a statement earlier.

There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024

Just days ago Biden said this:

ICYMI from Monday:



“I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye,” Biden said.https://t.co/Qw8IC3G9O4 https://t.co/Qw8IC3G9O4 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 13, 2024

The Secret Service has confirmed former President Trump is doing well and was medically examined at a local facility. The Trump campaign has also said he is doing well.

Biden will address the country from the beach in Delaware. President Trump also plans to address the nation tonight.







