There's an Edit in the Latest Biden White House Transcript

During a high stakes press conference to wrap up the NATO Summit in Washington D.C. Thursday night, President Joe Biden called former President Donald Trump his vice president after being asked a question about the qualifications of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Just excruciating. Only hours after introducing Zelensky as "Putin" at NATO, Joe Biden speaks at his #BigBoyPressConference and calls Kamala Harris "Vice President Trump".



He's toast. This is over. Biden will not be the Democrat candidate on 5 November.pic.twitter.com/1QFm1aY9l5 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) July 12, 2024

In the official transcript published by the White House, the gaffe is edited.

Q Thank you. My question for you is: How are you incorporating these developments into your decision to stay? And separately, what concerns do you have about Vice President Harris’s ability to beat Donald Trump if she were at the top of the ticket? THE PRESIDENT: Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump [Harris] to be vice president did I think she was not qualified to be president. So, let’s start there. Number one. The fact is that — the consideration is that I think I’m the most qualified person to run for president. I beat him once, and I will beat him again.

Meanwhile, Biden is in a slew of meetings Friday in an attempt to quell Democrat fears he'll lose to former President Donald Trump in November. Donors are reportedly trying to freeze him out of the race.

