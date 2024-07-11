'Massive Victory for Women Everywhere': Biden's Judicial Nominee Goes Down in Flames
Tipsheet

Biden Loses Major Ground in Another Key Polling Area

Katie Pavlich
July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As the drumbeat for President Joe Biden to exit the 2024 race for the White House continues to grow louder, new polling shows he's rapidly losing ground in yet another key area: being honest and trustworthy. 

The implosion comes as the White House and Biden campaign continue their scrambling to portray Biden as competent and neurologically sound. For years staff has attempted to keep his mental decline hidden, but that facade came crashing down during the first presidential debate with former President Donald Trump on June 27.

CNN Has a Damning Report About What Went on During Biden's Cabinet Meetings Matt Vespa
Meanwhile, Democrats on Capitol Hill reportedly plan to move toward ousting if Biden fails to meet expectations during Thursday's NATO press conference. 

"Democratic lawmakers are making contingency plans in case Joe Biden tanks his highly anticipated solo press conference later Thursday, with at least a half-dozen lawmakers preparing to go public against the president, according to six people familiar with discussions," POLITICO reports. "Three of those lawmakers’ offices have already drafted statements, according to two people who have been briefed on conversations."

