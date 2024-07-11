Biden Loses Major Ground in Another Key Polling Area

As the drumbeat for President Joe Biden to exit the 2024 race for the White House continues to grow louder, new polling shows he's rapidly losing ground in yet another key area: being honest and trustworthy.

Biden is now fumbling what's long been one of his defining traits - that he's seen as honest and trustworthy.



Post debate, only 36% now see Biden as "honest and trustworthy," per YouGov.



In April, it was 46%. And before the debate, character was the *top* issue separating him… — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) July 10, 2024

The implosion comes as the White House and Biden campaign continue their scrambling to portray Biden as competent and neurologically sound. For years staff has attempted to keep his mental decline hidden, but that facade came crashing down during the first presidential debate with former President Donald Trump on June 27.

Townhall's @KatiePavlich on the White House's lies about Biden's fitness collapsing:



"It's not just a crisis, it's a scandal...our enemies are watching this." pic.twitter.com/TO36e6Yh8U — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Democrats on Capitol Hill reportedly plan to move toward ousting if Biden fails to meet expectations during Thursday's NATO press conference.

"Democratic lawmakers are making contingency plans in case Joe Biden tanks his highly anticipated solo press conference later Thursday, with at least a half-dozen lawmakers preparing to go public against the president, according to six people familiar with discussions," POLITICO reports. "Three of those lawmakers’ offices have already drafted statements, according to two people who have been briefed on conversations."