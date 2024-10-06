As Hurricane Helene Victims Struggle, Kamala Found Time to Sit Down for a...
What Kamala Harris Posted Shows She Doesn't Care About Hurricane Helene Victims
There Was an Attempted Self-Immolation Incident at the White House. Man Is Allegedly...
Kamala Harris Is Playing 'Pretend President' Already And She’s Horrible At It
In Times of Crisis, Ron DeSantis Shows What True Leadership Looks Like
Jonathan Roumie Interview: Jesus Actor from ‘The Chosen’ About His New Film ‘Heart...
Arizona Is in Danger of Turning Into California
Stand With Steel Laborers, Not Union Bosses: Trump’s Path to the Union Vote
Is There a Problem? Legalized Murder Is the Harris Solution
A Tribute to America, My Family and a Dear Friend and Mentor
Thoughts on the Israel/Palestine Conflict
October 7, 9/11 and the Mystery of Evil
Why Republicans Want a Border Wall and Democrats Do Not
The Cheneys' Endorsement of Harris Should Be a Wake-Up Call to Vote for...
Tipsheet

Watch Kamala Melt Down When Her Teleprompter Conks Out During Michigan Rally

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 06, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

It’s been a brutal couple of days for Kamala Harris. Her 2024 campaign isn’t where it should be less than 45 days from Election Day; the polls aren’t showing her with any momentum, and she’s dealing with the prospects of a massive regional war in the Middle East, along with a tepid and incompetent response to Hurricane Helene. The ports strike has been temporarily halted, so that’s one domestic crisis off this administration’s plate. The hurricane response has been atrocious, but what do you expect from this Biden-Harris duo? 

Advertisement

One’s mind is applesauce, while the other cannot function without a script. At a Michigan rally this week, the teleprompter conked out, forcing the vice president to improvise on the spot. The results were not pretty:

“So 32 days… 32 days… Okay. We got some business to do. We got some business to do… All right. 32 days… and we know we will do it, and, and this is gonna be a very tight race until the very end.” 

Recommended

What Kamala Harris Posted Shows She Doesn't Care About Hurricane Helene Victims Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This woman is helpless. Thanks to the incompetence and intentional ruination of the Biden presidency, we will have a slew of domestic and foreign policy crises. Members of his party easily pushed over Biden, so it’s not a stretch to assume that antagonistic world leaders were just as successful in outmaneuvering the president. If Kamala wins, it will be more of the same but worse.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Kamala Harris Posted Shows She Doesn't Care About Hurricane Helene Victims Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Is Playing 'Pretend President' Already And She’s Horrible At It Derek Hunter
There Was an Attempted Self-Immolation Incident at the White House. Man Is Allegedly a Reporter. Matt Vespa
Politico's Headline Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How Dems Feel About Hurricane Helene Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris, FEMA and Pete Buttigieg Victimize Hurricane Helene Survivors a Second Time Tom Tradup
As Hurricane Helene Victims Struggle, Kamala Found Time to Sit Down for a Podcast Interview Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Kamala Harris Posted Shows She Doesn't Care About Hurricane Helene Victims Matt Vespa
Advertisement