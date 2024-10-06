Watch Kamala Melt Down When Her Teleprompter Conks Out During Michigan Rally

It’s been a brutal couple of days for Kamala Harris. Her 2024 campaign isn’t where it should be less than 45 days from Election Day; the polls aren’t showing her with any momentum, and she’s dealing with the prospects of a massive regional war in the Middle East, along with a tepid and incompetent response to Hurricane Helene. The ports strike has been temporarily halted, so that’s one domestic crisis off this administration’s plate. The hurricane response has been atrocious, but what do you expect from this Biden-Harris duo?

Advertisement

One’s mind is applesauce, while the other cannot function without a script. At a Michigan rally this week, the teleprompter conked out, forcing the vice president to improvise on the spot. The results were not pretty:

JUST IN: Kamala Harris has no clue what to say after her teleprompter appears to stop working, keeps repeating herself.



The Vice President kept repeating “32 days.”



“Remember his number 32 today? We got 32 days until the election.”



“So 32 days… 32 days… Okay. We got some… pic.twitter.com/2fIl1nyEkq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 4, 2024

Kamala's teleprompter briefly went out at the beginning of her speech — you can tell the exact moment it happened.



She had absolutely no idea what to do or say.



Humiliating. pic.twitter.com/287bSswwgS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

“So 32 days… 32 days… Okay. We got some business to do. We got some business to do… All right. 32 days… and we know we will do it, and, and this is gonna be a very tight race until the very end.”

This woman is helpless. Thanks to the incompetence and intentional ruination of the Biden presidency, we will have a slew of domestic and foreign policy crises. Members of his party easily pushed over Biden, so it’s not a stretch to assume that antagonistic world leaders were just as successful in outmaneuvering the president. If Kamala wins, it will be more of the same but worse.