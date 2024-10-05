Kamala Harris Did Not Just Post This About Lebanon
Tipsheet

There Was an Attempted Self-Immolation Incident at the White House. Man Is Allegedly a Reporter.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 05, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 

We’re approaching the anniversary of the ghastly and barbaric October 7 attacks in Israel, and we have this incident where a man tried to self-immolate himself in front of the White House earlier today. This individual was able to set his arm on fire before bystanders acted, dousing him with water and using articles of clothing to smother the fire. Police quickly moved in to detain the individual [WARNING: Some graphic images]: 

The man is reportedly a journalist.

