There Was an Attempted Self-Immolation Incident at the White House. Man Is Allegedly a Reporter.

We’re approaching the anniversary of the ghastly and barbaric October 7 attacks in Israel, and we have this incident where a man tried to self-immolate himself in front of the White House earlier today. This individual was able to set his arm on fire before bystanders acted, dousing him with water and using articles of clothing to smother the fire. Police quickly moved in to detain the individual [WARNING: Some graphic images]:

Advertisement

BREAKING: A man attempted to self immolate in front of the White House pic.twitter.com/IF8YAaRbij — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 5, 2024

CLOSEUP: The man who just attempted to self immolate in front of the White House.



He said he was a journalist if anyone can identify him pic.twitter.com/7lzFGkLu5y — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 5, 2024

A Man Attempted To Self-Immolate In Front Of The White House At A Pro-Palestine Protest



Police took the man away and have set up a perimeter.



The smell of fuel is powerful in the air.



It appears like the man only burned his arm because someone managed to pour water on him.… pic.twitter.com/z1F92u9NAT — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) October 5, 2024

NOW: A man sets himself on fire near White House during Pro-Palestine "National Day of Action" protest



People poured water on him, stopping the flames.pic.twitter.com/Akh1gfiHFc — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 5, 2024

Man attempted self-immolation during Washington DC rally.



Fire put out & medical assistance provided.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/055NQOxDnr — JWRcanyon (@jwrcanyon) October 5, 2024

The man is reportedly a journalist.