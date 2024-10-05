There Was an Attempted Self-Immolation Incident at the White House. Man Is Allegedly a Reporter.

We’re approaching the anniversary of the ghastly and barbaric October 7 attacks in Israel, and we have this incident where a man tried to self-immolate himself in front of the White House earlier today. This individual was able to set his arm on fire before bystanders acted, dousing him with water and using articles of clothing to smother the fire. Police quickly moved in to detain the individual [WARNING: Some graphic images]:
BREAKING: A man attempted to self immolate in front of the White House pic.twitter.com/IF8YAaRbij— Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 5, 2024
CLOSEUP: The man who just attempted to self immolate in front of the White House.— Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 5, 2024
He said he was a journalist if anyone can identify him pic.twitter.com/7lzFGkLu5y
A Man Attempted To Self-Immolate In Front Of The White House At A Pro-Palestine Protest— Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) October 5, 2024
Police took the man away and have set up a perimeter.
The smell of fuel is powerful in the air.
It appears like the man only burned his arm because someone managed to pour water on him.… pic.twitter.com/z1F92u9NAT
NOW: A man sets himself on fire near White House during Pro-Palestine "National Day of Action" protest— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 5, 2024
People poured water on him, stopping the flames.pic.twitter.com/Akh1gfiHFc
Man attempted self-immolation during Washington DC rally.— JWRcanyon (@jwrcanyon) October 5, 2024
Fire put out & medical assistance provided.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/055NQOxDnr
The man is reportedly a journalist.
