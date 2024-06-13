Biden a Bumbling Mess at G7 Summit in Italy
Tipsheet

Trump Rallies Republicans on Capitol Hill

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 13, 2024 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former President Donald Trump made a triumphant return to Capitol Hill Thursday where he met with House and Senate Republicans less than a month before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. 

Trump's message of the day was unity, with Senators Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney in attendance. 

Trump also used the opportunity to go after President Joe Biden, who spent the day at the G7 Summit in Italy. 

