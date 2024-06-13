Trump Rallies Republicans on Capitol Hill

Former President Donald Trump made a triumphant return to Capitol Hill Thursday where he met with House and Senate Republicans less than a month before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Trump's message of the day was unity, with Senators Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney in attendance.

TRUMP: "We're a nation that's in decline. We're a declining nation. We're a nation that is being laughed at all over the world. We have a leader that's being laughed at all over the world." pic.twitter.com/sbt7MTahnF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2024

We just concluded a very successful special conference meeting with President Donald J. Trump. He was warmly welcomed by the House Republican Conference.



We are one hundred percent unified behind his candidacy. We are ready to get to work on behalf of the American people to… pic.twitter.com/VLalMk7vlC — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 13, 2024

Just had lunch with President Trump. He met with all the GOP senators.



There was remarkable unity in the room—everyone is focused on winning in November & turning the country around.



Together, we’re going to beat inflation, stop funding Iran & secure the border! pic.twitter.com/LumZ8lH1Kf — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 13, 2024

Just had lunch with Donald J. Trump!



Senate Republicans are united to beat Joe Biden. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/N4zZ2K69jQ — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) June 13, 2024

GOP Senators wish President Trump a Happy Early Birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/gg5ahHqIZc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 13, 2024

Trump also used the opportunity to go after President Joe Biden, who spent the day at the G7 Summit in Italy.