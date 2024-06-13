Trump Rallies Republicans on Capitol Hill

Former President Donald Trump made a triumphant return to Capitol Hill Thursday where he met with House and Senate Republicans less than a month before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Trump's message of the day was unity, with Senators Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney in attendance.
TRUMP: "We're a nation that's in decline. We're a declining nation. We're a nation that is being laughed at all over the world. We have a leader that's being laughed at all over the world." pic.twitter.com/sbt7MTahnF— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2024
We just concluded a very successful special conference meeting with President Donald J. Trump. He was warmly welcomed by the House Republican Conference.— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) June 13, 2024
We are one hundred percent unified behind his candidacy. We are ready to get to work on behalf of the American people to… pic.twitter.com/VLalMk7vlC
Just had lunch with President Trump. He met with all the GOP senators.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 13, 2024
There was remarkable unity in the room—everyone is focused on winning in November & turning the country around.
Together, we’re going to beat inflation, stop funding Iran & secure the border! pic.twitter.com/LumZ8lH1Kf
Recommended
Just had lunch with Donald J. Trump!— Joni Ernst (@joniernst) June 13, 2024
Senate Republicans are united to beat Joe Biden. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/N4zZ2K69jQ
GOP Senators wish President Trump a Happy Early Birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/gg5ahHqIZc— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 13, 2024
Trump also used the opportunity to go after President Joe Biden, who spent the day at the G7 Summit in Italy.
TRUMP: "What's happening to our country is of great concern to the group of people standing alongside of me...They want this country to be great again and we're gonna make it great again." pic.twitter.com/fBmrSPaaCZ— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2024
Join the conversation as a VIP Member