Joe Biden Responds to Hunter's New Status As a Convicted Felon

President Joe Biden is responding to the conviction of his son, Hunter Biden, after three guilty verdicts were handed down by a Delaware jury Tuesday morning.

"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery, Biden released in a statement. "As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."

At taxpayers expense, First Lady Jill Biden attended each day of the trial, including during jury selection. Last week she traveled from France, where the administration and President Joe Biden were commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, back to Delaware and again back to France for a state dinner.

On Tuesday, the First Lady missed the guilty verdict after arriving late to court.

President Biden said last week he will not pardon his son.