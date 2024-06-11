Let's Rewind the Clock: DOJ Tried Really Hard to Keep Hunter Out of...
Garland Whines in the Washington Post About Holding DOJ Accountable
Biden Ruled Out a Pardon for Hunter, but There's Another Option
Biden Hosting Gun Control Event Hours After Hunter Found Guilty on Gun Charges
NFL Had to Dispel This Bit of Fake News About the Eagles-Packers Game...
'Don't Fall for It': House Republicans Have Thoughts on the Hunter Biden Guilty...
BREAKING: Delaware Jury Decides Hunter's Fate
Here's What the Trump Campaign Had to Say After Hunter Biden Found Guilty...
Israel, a Nation Under Siege
Biden's Appearance at Juneteenth Event Has People Talking for All the Wrong Reasons
'Scandal:' Justice KBJ Accepted Lavish Gift From....
Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict
The House Must Vote 'Yes' on Holding Garland in Contempt of Congress
Here’s How This Democrat Governor Is Targeting Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Responds to Hunter's New Status As a Convicted Felon

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 11, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

President Joe Biden is responding to the conviction of his son, Hunter Biden, after three guilty verdicts were handed down by a Delaware jury Tuesday morning. 

Advertisement

"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery, Biden released in a statement. "As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."

At taxpayers expense, First Lady Jill Biden attended each day of the trial, including during jury selection. Last week she traveled from France, where the administration and President Joe Biden were commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, back to Delaware and again back to France for a state dinner. 

Recommended

Twisted: Israel Haters Are Losing Their Minds Over the Hostage Rescue Guy Benson
Advertisement

On Tuesday, the First Lady missed the guilty verdict after arriving late to court. 

President Biden said last week he will not pardon his son. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twisted: Israel Haters Are Losing Their Minds Over the Hostage Rescue Guy Benson
'Don't Fall for It': House Republicans Have Thoughts on the Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict Spencer Brown
Garland Whines in the Washington Post About Holding DOJ Accountable Katie Pavlich
'Scandal:' Justice KBJ Accepted Lavish Gift From.... Guy Benson
Illegal Aliens Jump in Front of Cars to Blackmail New York Drivers Jamie Parsons
Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twisted: Israel Haters Are Losing Their Minds Over the Hostage Rescue Guy Benson
Advertisement