KJP Cancels Press Briefing, Biden Bolts to Delaware After Hunter Conviction

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre cancelled a scheduled briefing with reporters Tuesday after President Joe Biden abruptly changed his schedule for travel to Delaware.

Biden is headed back home for a family meeting in the aftermath of Hunter Biden's felony convictions, which were handed down by a jury earlier in the day.

"The President will depart the Washington Hilton en route to Joint Base Andrews. The departure from the Washington Hilton and the arrival to Joint Base Andrews will be covered by the in-town travel pool," the official White House schedule states. "Then, the President will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Wilmington, Delaware. The departure from Joint Base Andrews will covered by the in-town travel pool and the arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base will be covered by the out-of-town pool."

Biden was at the Washington Hilton giving a speech about gun control, just hours after his son was convicted of lying on a firearm background check form, illegally purchasing a firearm and illegally possessing a firearm. The gun was then tossed into a dumpster near an elementary school by his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, with whom he was having a sexual and drug fueled affair.

Earlier in the day Biden reacted to Hunter's conviction in a written statement. He has not publicly addressed the situation as another trial for his son, this time on federal tax charges, looms in September.

"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery," Biden said. "As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."