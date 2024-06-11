Let's Rewind the Clock: DOJ Tried Really Hard to Keep Hunter Out of...
Joe Biden Responds to Hunter's New Status As a Convicted Felon
Garland Whines in the Washington Post About Holding DOJ Accountable
Biden Ruled Out a Pardon for Hunter, but There's Another Option
The Media's Laughable Take on the Hunter Biden Verdict
NFL Had to Dispel This Bit of Fake News About the Eagles-Packers Game...
Here's What the Trump Campaign Had to Say After Hunter Biden Found Guilty...
One Democrat-Led State May Allow ‘Trans’ People to Amend Birth Certificates From Other...
Illegal Immigrants ‘Break Their Legs’ Falling From U.S.-Mexico Border Wall
Israel, a Nation Under Siege
Biden's Appearance at Juneteenth Event Has People Talking for All the Wrong Reasons
'Scandal:' Justice KBJ Accepted Lavish Gift From....
Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict
The House Must Vote 'Yes' on Holding Garland in Contempt of Congress
Tipsheet

KJP Cancels Press Briefing, Biden Bolts to Delaware After Hunter Conviction

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 11, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre cancelled a scheduled briefing with reporters Tuesday after President Joe Biden abruptly changed his schedule for travel to Delaware.  

Advertisement

Biden is headed back home for a family meeting in the aftermath of Hunter Biden's felony convictions, which were handed down by a jury earlier in the day. 

"The President will depart the Washington Hilton en route to Joint Base Andrews. The departure from the Washington Hilton and the arrival to Joint Base Andrews will be covered by the in-town travel pool," the official White House schedule states. "Then, the President will depart Joint Base Andrews en route to Wilmington, Delaware. The departure from Joint Base Andrews will covered by the in-town travel pool and the arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base will be covered by the out-of-town pool."

Biden was at the Washington Hilton giving a speech about gun control, just hours after his son was convicted of lying on a firearm background check form, illegally purchasing a firearm and illegally possessing a firearm. The gun was then tossed into a dumpster near an elementary school by his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, with whom he was having a sexual and drug fueled affair.

Recommended

The Media's Laughable Take on the Hunter Biden Verdict Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Earlier in the day Biden reacted to Hunter's conviction in a written statement. He has not publicly addressed the situation as another trial for his son, this time on federal tax charges, looms in September. 

"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery," Biden said. "As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Media's Laughable Take on the Hunter Biden Verdict Matt Vespa
Biden's Appearance at Juneteenth Event Has People Talking for All the Wrong Reasons Rebecca Downs
'Scandal:' Justice KBJ Accepted Lavish Gift From.... Guy Benson
Illegal Aliens Jump in Front of Cars to Blackmail New York Drivers Jamie Parsons
'Don't Fall for It': House Republicans Have Thoughts on the Hunter Biden Guilty Verdict Spencer Brown
Biden Ruled Out a Pardon for Hunter, but There's Another Option Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Media's Laughable Take on the Hunter Biden Verdict Matt Vespa
Advertisement