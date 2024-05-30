Team Biden Reacts to the Trump Verdict

Team Biden is reacting to the guilty verdict handed down to former President Donald Trump by a New York City jury Thursday afternoon after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed 34 felony charges, which were upgraded from misdemeanors with spent statutes of limitations, against him in April 2023.

Advertisement

First, the Biden campaign:

In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law. Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president. The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator 'on day one' and calling for our Constitution to be 'terminated' so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans' freedoms and fomenting political violence — and the American people will reject it this November.

Next, the Biden White House:

We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment.

President Joe Biden is currently in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He will return to the White House Friday to host the Kansas City Chiefs and the Belgian Prime Minister and then return to Delaware for the weekend. Earlier in the week it was reported Biden would give official remarks about the verdict from the White House. Those reports were denied by Biden officials and it is unclear if he will do so.