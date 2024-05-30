Liberal Reporter: The Trump Hush Money Circus Is 'the Dumbest Trial in American...
Trump Scandal From 20 Years Ago Still Has No Proof, and a Journo...
Trump Campaign Donation Page Temporarily Crashes After Guilty Verdict Announced
Here's How NY Leaders Reacted to the Trump Verdict
Top Senate Republicans, Including Some Potential VP Picks, Weigh In on Trump's 'Guilty'...
Alvin Bragg Claims He Was Doing 'His Job,' Praises the Jurors After Finding...
Could Trump's Guilty Verdict Create Backlash at the Polls?
Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict
Social Media Reacts to Trump 'Sham' Verdict: 'RIP America'
Donald Trump's Family Reacts to Guilty Verdict
Here's How the Republican Presidential Hopefuls Reacted to the Trump Verdict
Drug Cartel Guilty of Murdering American Mothers, 14 Children Takes Legal Turn
'A Travesty of Justice': Top House Republicans Weigh In on Trump 'Guilty' Verdict...
Trump Reacts to Guilty Verdict: 'Will Fight Until the End'
Tipsheet

Team Biden Reacts to the Trump Verdict

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 30, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

Team Biden is reacting to the guilty verdict handed down to former President Donald Trump by a New York City jury Thursday afternoon after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed 34 felony charges, which were upgraded from misdemeanors with spent statutes of limitations, against him in April 2023. 

Advertisement

First, the Biden campaign: 

In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law.

Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.

The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator 'on day one' and calling for our Constitution to be 'terminated' so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans' freedoms and fomenting political violence — and the American people will reject it this November.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Next, the Biden White House:

We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment.

President Joe Biden is currently in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He will return to the White House Friday to host the Kansas City Chiefs and the Belgian Prime Minister and then return to Delaware for the weekend. Earlier in the week it was reported Biden would give official remarks about the verdict from the White House. Those reports were denied by Biden officials and it is unclear if he will do so.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Liberal Reporter: The Trump Hush Money Circus Is 'the Dumbest Trial in American History' Matt Vespa
Could Trump's Guilty Verdict Create Backlash at the Polls? Jamie Parsons
Trump Wins. What Next? (Part 2) Kurt Schlichter
Top Senate Republicans, Including Some Potential VP Picks, Weigh In on Trump's 'Guilty' Verdict Rebecca Downs
Here's How NY Leaders Reacted to the Trump Verdict Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict Mia Cathell
Advertisement