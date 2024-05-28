Biden Taps U.S. Oil Reserves For Political Reasons...Again
'Unhinged': The Biden Campaign Held a Press Conference and It Was a Train...
Biden Blasted for Complete Disaster That Is the Gaza Pier
Will Trump Be Convicted?
Nearly Half of Seattle Museum's Employees Stage Walkout Over Exhibit on 'Confronting Hate....
Effort to Draft WHO Pandemic Treaty Fails
‘General Hospital’ Actor Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery in LA
Burglaries Are Out of Control in This City. Here’s How Police Are Dealing...
A Tech Company Posted a Job for 'Whites Only.' Here's What Happened Next.
Judge Cannon Denies Jack Smith's Gag Order Request
Are Democrats Right to Be Descending Into a 'Full-Blown Freakout' Over Biden's Chances?
One Supreme Court Justice Claims She's ‘Cried’ Over Recent Rulings
Here's Which Voters Hillary Clinton Is Blaming for Her 2016 Election Loss
US Cannot Dictate Gaza Outcome
Tipsheet

The End is Near: Biden's Terrorist Aid Pier is Sinking

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 28, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After spending nearly $400 million to construct a "humanitarian pier" in the Gaza Strip, which President Joe Biden announced during his State of the Union address in March, the formerly floating nightmare is sinking into the sea and operations have been suspended. 

Advertisement

Last week the pier broke apart and washed up on the beach in Israel. Republican Congressman Michael Waltz called it "FUBAR." 

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is also weighing in. 

Shortly after the pier broke apart the Pentagon admitted all of the aid distributed from the floating location, which has repeatedly come under attack by Hamas, was stolen by the terrorist organization. The White House has not officially weighed in on the disaster. 

Recommended

'Unhinged': The Biden Campaign Held a Press Conference and It Was a Train Wreck Katie Pavlich
Advertisement
Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Unhinged': The Biden Campaign Held a Press Conference and It Was a Train Wreck Katie Pavlich
Will Trump Be Convicted? Matt Vespa
A CBS News Report From Over 40 Years Ago Proves Global Warming Is the Ultimate Hoax Matt Vespa
Biden Blasted for Complete Disaster That Is the Gaza Pier Katie Pavlich
Judge Cannon Denies Jack Smith's Gag Order Request Rebecca Downs
Another Desperate Attack on SCOTUS Turns Out to Be Complete and Utter Garbage Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Unhinged': The Biden Campaign Held a Press Conference and It Was a Train Wreck Katie Pavlich
Advertisement