The End is Near: Biden's Terrorist Aid Pier is Sinking

After spending nearly $400 million to construct a "humanitarian pier" in the Gaza Strip, which President Joe Biden announced during his State of the Union address in March, the formerly floating nightmare is sinking into the sea and operations have been suspended.

BREAKING: Pentagon acknowledges Joe Biden's $320 million Gaza pier is sinking, aid deliveries suspended pic.twitter.com/eLRvrY3QD4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 28, 2024

Last week the pier broke apart and washed up on the beach in Israel. Republican Congressman Michael Waltz called it "FUBAR."

In the military, this is called FUBAR.



Also, Biden can virtue signal to his progressive base for selfish political reasons.



And the mainstream media lets him get away with it. https://t.co/L1MqSh1tB8 — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) May 25, 2024

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is also weighing in.

I don’t relish being right. I had hoped it would bring some relief to Gaza. But as I said on Day 1, this pier was a massive waste of money that had no value other than virtue signaling to Biden’s base. https://t.co/JGIvfRxWSt — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) May 28, 2024

Shortly after the pier broke apart the Pentagon admitted all of the aid distributed from the floating location, which has repeatedly come under attack by Hamas, was stolen by the terrorist organization. The White House has not officially weighed in on the disaster.

Pentagon Does 'Not Believe' Aid to Temporary Pier Is Reaching Residents of Gaza

https://t.co/SLmYoBMpM2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2024