White House Pressed on Status of American Hostages in Gaza

Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday afternoon, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was asked about the status of five American hostages -- Keith Siegel, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Omer Neutra, Edan Alexander and Hersh Goldberg-Polin -- who are still being held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas terrorists. They were kidnapped on October 7, 2023.

Advertisement

Kirby said he didn't have an update on their status, but did say he has no indication they are not alive.

REPORTER: "The five American hostages who are still unaccounted for. Is there any new intelligence about their whereabouts or their potential wellbeing?"



KIRBY: "Sadly, no." pic.twitter.com/9Q6hJc3AVm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 17, 2024

The question comes after the IDF announced Friday the recovery of three hostages who were killed.

Bodies of Three Israeli Hostages Recovered From Hamas Tunnels by IDF

https://t.co/ikwAIlEmWS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 17, 2024

Shani Louk, Amit Buskila and Yitzhak Gelernter were kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7 from the Nova Music Festival.



Overnight, our troops recovered their bodies and brought them back home to Israel.



We will continue operating to bring all of our hostages… pic.twitter.com/ya8IoZ8Dvb — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 17, 2024

Two weeks ago Hamas published a propaganda video featuring American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. His arm was severely injured and blown off when he attempted to throw a grenade out of a bomb shelter at the NOVA music festival. He was taken hostage in a pickup truck, surrounded by screaming terrorists.

“We love you, be strong and survive.”



Hersh Goldberg-Polin was at a musical festival when Hamas terrorists started murdering innocent civilians.



His arm was blown off from the elbow down.



That’s the last time he was seen.



Help us bring him home by sharing this. pic.twitter.com/nIr6JjAfvZ — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 18, 2023



