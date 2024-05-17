The Left is Freaking Out Over Justice Alito's American Flag
White House Pressed on Status of American Hostages in Gaza

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 17, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking to reporters at the White House Friday afternoon, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was asked about the status of five American hostages -- Keith Siegel, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Omer Neutra, Edan Alexander and Hersh Goldberg-Polin -- who are still being held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas terrorists. They were kidnapped on October 7, 2023. 

Kirby said he didn't have an update on their status, but did say he has no indication they are not alive. 

The question comes after the IDF announced Friday the recovery of three hostages who were killed. 

Two weeks ago Hamas published a propaganda video featuring American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. His arm was severely injured and blown off when he attempted to throw a grenade out of a bomb shelter at the NOVA music festival. He was taken hostage in a pickup truck, surrounded by screaming terrorists. 

