The Left is Freaking Out Over Justice Alito's American Flag

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 17, 2024 5:15 PM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

The left is having a meltdown after an upside down American flag, a famous symbol of America in distress, was spotted at the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. 

Despite reports Alito's wife put up the flag in response to a dispute with a neighbor, liberal activists and their friends in the media immediately dubbed the scene as a "stop the steal" and January 6 symbol.

Some reporters in the White House Press Corps are wondering if Alito should recuse himself from a number of cases because of the incident. 

Liberal groups are also freaking out. From the far left Indivisible: 

“Indivisible applauds and echoes Senate Judiciary Chair Durbin’s call for Samuel Alito to recuse himself from cases related to the January 6 insurrection or Donald Trump.  Alito’s flagrant display of allegiance to Donald Trump just confirms what we already knew: that the Supreme Court is stacked with far-right, partisan justices intent on using the bench to institutionalize MAGA extremism. 

“This behavior is disqualifying for a Supreme Court justice. Alito is not an impartial arbiter of the law, especially when Donald Trump is involved. His brazen actions underscore the urgent need for increased Congressional oversight of the Court as well as structural reforms to restore its legitimacy.

