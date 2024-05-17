The Left is Freaking Out Over Justice Alito's American Flag

The left is having a meltdown after an upside down American flag, a famous symbol of America in distress, was spotted at the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

Advertisement

Despite reports Alito's wife put up the flag in response to a dispute with a neighbor, liberal activists and their friends in the media immediately dubbed the scene as a "stop the steal" and January 6 symbol.

According to Justice Alito, things escalated and the neighbor put up a sign personally addressing Mrs. Alito and blaming her for the Jan 6th attacks. 2/ — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 17, 2024

Following that exchange, Mrs. Alito was distraught and hung the flag upside down "for a short time". Justice Alito says some neighbors on his street are "very political" and acknowledges it was a very heated time in January 2021. 4/4 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 17, 2024

Some reporters in the White House Press Corps are wondering if Alito should recuse himself from a number of cases because of the incident.

Reporter: “Given the flag incident does, President Biden believe that Justice Alito can rule with impartiality for all the cases involving January 6?"



*KJP once again dodges the question and refuses to say whether to not Justice Alito should recuse himself* pic.twitter.com/ThfLqzUCw0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 17, 2024

Liberal groups are also freaking out. From the far left Indivisible: