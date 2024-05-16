Biden Blasted for Abuse of Executive Privilege

As Spencer reported Thursday morning, President Joe Biden has asserted executive privilege over his audio interviews with former Special Counsel Robert Hur. Publicly released transcripts, in addition to Hur's investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified information, revealed serious memory loss and confusion from the President.

Joe Biden Claims ‘Executive Privilege’ to Block Release of Special Counsel Interview Audio

https://t.co/sw0PBY4xAQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2024

But Biden's executive privilege claim is being blasted as a coverup and abuse of power.

Joe Biden disregarded over 250 years of Constitutional executive privilege when he orchestrated an unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home to obtain Presidential records that President Trump was allowed to have under the Presidential Records Act. Now, Joe Biden is hiding… pic.twitter.com/Xmq5nc4oIx — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) May 16, 2024

The actual, literal, admitted position of Joe Biden’s Justice Department is that it gets to suppress the release of evidence in order to help Joe Biden politically.



That is their actual, admitted position. — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 16, 2024

Just to get this straight, Joe Biden is asserting executive privilege in order to safeguard...tape of a law enforcement interview with him. About his criminal mishandling of classified information. That showed he was senile. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 16, 2024

Biden put Trump aides in prison for asserting executive privilege.



Meanwhile, he’s hiding audio of his deposition with DOJ prosecutors trying to determine if he broke the same law he’s charging Trump with breaking. https://t.co/dyW6PI97Pu — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 16, 2024

Given the White House Counsel's reasoning, which was reiterated by Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday morning, the claims of abuse are right on target -- especially for political purposes in an election year.

“The absence of a legitimate need for the audio recordings lays bare your likely goal — to chop them up, distort them, and use them for partisan political purposes,” White House Counsel Edward Siskel said.

.@Congressman_JVD on why the Judiciary Committee needs the Robert Hur audio tapes. pic.twitter.com/pogD0mtsMx — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Republicans plan to move forward with contempt charges against Garland for withholding the audio interviews.