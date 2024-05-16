When It Comes to Hitler, These Are Easy Questions
Biden Blasted for Abuse of Executive Privilege

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 16, 2024 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Spencer reported Thursday morning, President Joe Biden has asserted executive privilege over his audio interviews with former Special Counsel Robert Hur. Publicly released transcripts, in addition to Hur's investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified information, revealed serious memory loss and confusion from the President.

But Biden's executive privilege claim is being blasted as a coverup and abuse of power. 

Given the White House Counsel's reasoning, which was reiterated by Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday morning, the claims of abuse are right on target -- especially for political purposes in an election year.

“The absence of a legitimate need for the audio recordings lays bare your likely goal — to chop them up, distort them, and use them for partisan political purposes,” White House Counsel Edward Siskel said. 

Meanwhile, Republicans plan to move forward with contempt charges against Garland for withholding the audio interviews. 

