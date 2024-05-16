The View's Top Race-Baiter Says There Are Too Many White People at Trump's...
Joe Biden Claims ‘Executive Privilege’ to Block Release of Special Counsel Interview Audio

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 16, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Despite promising to be the most transparent administration in U.S. history, President Joe Biden has decided to block the release of the audio from his interviews with Special Counsel Robert Hur during the investigation of his mishandling of classified documents.  

The decision comes months after the White House's Ian Sams bragged from the briefing room about how President Biden was not asserting executive privilege during Hur's probe.

Watch:

Biden had "nothing to hide," Sams said in an attempt to champion Biden's alleged moral high ground. Does Biden's assertion of executive privilege now mean that he does, in fact, have something to hide?

The White House Counsel's office is already trying to head off the justified backlash to Biden working to hide the tapes, stating in a letter that executive privilege was being asserted "[b]ecause of the President's longstanding commitment to protecting the integrity, effectiveness, and independence of the Department of Justice and its law enforcement investigations." Hoo, boy. 

Further, Biden's counsel argued there is no "legitimate need for the audio recordings," and suggested that executive privilege was being used to block their release to prevent them from being used for "partisan political purposes." 

It's easy to see why Biden would want to prevent the audio from his hours of interviews with Hur's team from going public — as Townhall reported at the time the written report from Hur was released, Biden did not seem to have his wits about him.

As Hur recounted (emphasis added):

In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse. He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ("if it was 2013 - when did I stop being Vice President?"), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began ("in 2009, am I still Vice President?"). He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died. And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him. Among other things, he mistakenly said he "had a real difference" of opinion with General Karl Eikenberry, when, in fact, Eikenberry was an ally whom Mr. Eiden cited approvingly in his Thanksgiving memo to President Obama.

The conclusion that led Biden to avoid charges for his mishandling of classified documents: "We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

That conclusion was damning enough for the octogenarian president, and the audio of him stumbling through the interview would be even worse as Biden and his campaign seek to convince Americans that he's up to the job for another four years. 

This is a developing story and may be updated.

