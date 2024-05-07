The Pro-Terrorism Freaks Just Defaced a U.S. War Memorial

After attempting to disrupt the Met Gala Monday night, pro-terrorism rioters made their way to the 107th Infantry World War I memorial in New York City and proceeded to deface it. They also hoisted a Hamas flag onto the statue and burned an American flag.

#NOW 107th infantry War Soldier Memorial draped in Palestinian flag while American flag burns on the ground on 5th Ave in NYC during 'DAY OF RAGE' protest. pic.twitter.com/GAOyQoD130 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 7, 2024

The New York City Police Department is working to track down the culprits.

"The WWI memorial was desecrated by Protesters . Let me be clear – this is unacceptable behavior that will not be tolerated," NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry posted on X. "I want to assure you that the NYPD, backed by our finest detectives, is actively investigating this heinous crime. We will leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators are brought to justice."

"Vandalizing a memorial, a symbol of remembrance and honor, is not only an act of criminal mischief but also a disrespect to the sacrifices of those who served our country," Daughtry continued. "The NYPD is known for its exceptional investigative abilities, and this case will be no exception. We are committed to upholding the law and ensuring that justice prevails. Let this serve as a warning to anyone who dares to deface our city's landmarks – there will be consequences."

"We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist us in our efforts to bring those responsible to justice. Together, we can uphold the values of our city and ensure that such acts are never repeated," he concluded.

As the school year comes to an end, law enforcement is preparing for campus riots to move onto the streets. In Oregon, police cars have been targeted.