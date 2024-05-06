BREAKING: As Defeat Sets In, Hamas Reportedly Agrees to a Ceasefire
Tipsheet

An American Tourist Has Been Killed in Mexico

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 06, 2024 11:30 AM
Baja California Attorney General’s Office

One American and two Australian surfers have been killed in Mexico. According to reports, Callum Robinson, Jake Robinson and Jack Carter Rhoad were murdered after refusing to give up their truck in Ensenada. Their bodies were dumped in a well. The men were in Mexico surfing and camping and went missing at the end of April. 

"There is so much beauty and magnificence in the world. It's the reason why Callum, Jake and Jack all traveled down to Mexico in the first place. They were there to see one of Mother Nature's finest pieces of work with the waves down near Ensenada. But there is also so much evil and hate in the world. Violence, greed, and just a stunning lack of appreciation and respect for human life. And because of this sickening level of evil in the world, friends and family all had to wake up this morning without these 3 men in their world anymore," Barstool Sports writes. "It's a tragedy anytime a parent needs to bury a child. I cannot even begin to fathom the amount of hurt that goes into having to bury both of your sons at the same time. It's heart shattering to even think about, so you can only hope the Robinson family finds the strength and support to actually live through it." 

