An American Tourist Has Been Killed in Mexico

One American and two Australian surfers have been killed in Mexico. According to reports, Callum Robinson, Jake Robinson and Jack Carter Rhoad were murdered after refusing to give up their truck in Ensenada. Their bodies were dumped in a well. The men were in Mexico surfing and camping and went missing at the end of April.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Family members have identified the bodies of Perth brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad.



Mexican authorities confirmed their remains were found 10 metres down a well, after the trio were allegedly killed following a fight with people who… pic.twitter.com/U3apEm8f6c — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) May 6, 2024

"There is so much beauty and magnificence in the world. It's the reason why Callum, Jake and Jack all traveled down to Mexico in the first place. They were there to see one of Mother Nature's finest pieces of work with the waves down near Ensenada. But there is also so much evil and hate in the world. Violence, greed, and just a stunning lack of appreciation and respect for human life. And because of this sickening level of evil in the world, friends and family all had to wake up this morning without these 3 men in their world anymore," Barstool Sports writes. "It's a tragedy anytime a parent needs to bury a child. I cannot even begin to fathom the amount of hurt that goes into having to bury both of your sons at the same time. It's heart shattering to even think about, so you can only hope the Robinson family finds the strength and support to actually live through it."

The World Lacrosse community mourns the tragic loss of Australian player Callum Robinson, his brother Jake and friend Jack Rhoad, and we extend our deepest condolences to their families and friends.



May they rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/My3IKnBtoz — World Lacrosse (@WorldLacrosse) May 6, 2024

Callum Robinson is one of the greatest friends I’ve ever had. Every day I spent with him was memorable. We loved each other, we pushed each other, and we always looked after each other. Rest easy my boy, I’ll see you again pic.twitter.com/pg5ePt8tAr — Dan Buchholz (@_DanBuchholz_) May 4, 2024







