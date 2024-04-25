NYPD Chief Blasts AOC's Defense of Pro-Hamas Agitators

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has been busy encouraging pro-terrorism students on college campuses to continue their intimidation campaigns and agitation. She has falsely called the raucous protests at Columbia University and New York University "peaceful" while smearing police action to break up the mobs as "horrific."

Not only did Columbia make the horrific decision to mobilize NYPD on their own students, but the units called in have some of the most violent reputations on the force.



NYPD had promised the city they wouldn’t deploy SRG to protests.



So why are these counterterror units here? https://t.co/nfDVfueNSz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 24, 2024

Her remarks, specifically on Twitter, caught the eye of New York Police Patrol Chief John Chell, who did not mince words in his response.

"Truly amazing! Columbia decided to hold its students accountable to the laws of the school. They are seeing the consequences of their actions. Something these kids were most likely never taught. Good SAT scores and self-entitlement do not supersede the law. I am sure you would agree that we have to teach them these valuable life skills," Chell wrote on X. "Secondly, I was with those 'units' last Thursday that you describe as having, 'the most violent reputations.' These 'units' removed students with great care and professionalism, not a single incident was reported."

"The only incidents that day on campus were the student's hateful anti-Semitic speech and vile language towards our cops. I am sure you agree any hateful speech is unacceptable. You should rethink your comments to a simple thank you to the NYPD and hate has no place in our society. Maybe you should walk around Columbia and NYU and listen to their remarks of pure hatred. I will ensure those 'units' will protect you as they do for all NYers 24/7/365," he continued. "Lack of accountability = consequences. Hate from anyone, anywhere has no place in our city and country."

Truly amazing! Columbia decided to hold its students accountable to the laws of the school. They are seeing the consequences of their actions. Something these kids were most likely never taught. Good SAT scores and self-entitlement do not supersede the law. I am sure you would… https://t.co/zKQbjklzks — NYPD Chief of Patrol (@NYPDChiefPatrol) April 25, 2024

A lack of consequences has resulted in pro-terrorism encampments spreading on university campuses across the country and a total loss of control by university administrators.