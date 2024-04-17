There's an Update on the Kind of Classified Information Biden Mishandled

Republican Congressman Michael Waltz revealed Wednesday that the classified information President Joe Biden mishandled at his downtown Washington D.C. office and placed openly in his Wilmington Garage was highly classified.

I just reviewed a portion of Biden’s classified documents that were taken from his basement by Special Counsel Hur.



They were HIGHLY CLASSIFIED and relevant to current national security threats.



We need an immediate damage assessment from the Intelligence Community. — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) April 17, 2024

During his investigation, former Special Counsel Robert Hur found Biden did mishandle classified information, but was not charged due to his mental fitness and appeal to a jury.

"Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen. These materials included (1) marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and (2) notebooks containing Mr. Biden's handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods. FBI agents recovered these materials from the garage, offices, and basement den in Mr. Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home," Hur's report states.

"We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during out interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," the report states. "Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness."