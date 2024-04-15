Israel Makes a Decision About Whether to Respond to Iran

The Israeli government is blowing off President Joe Biden's demands the country stand down after Iran launched an unprecedented attack over the weekend – comprised of hundreds of drone and missile launches against civilian targets.

During today’s Meeting of the War Cabinet, the Israeli Political and Security Elite decided to Respond “Clearly and Decisively” against Iran. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 15, 2024

.@IDF: The Chief of the General Staff at the Nevatim Airbase following the Iranian missile attack against Israel:



“Missiles sent into the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response…



To sum up this visit, excellent people are conducting excellent processes… pic.twitter.com/Ixky7QdmzT — Israel Nitzan🇮🇱 (@IsraelNitzan) April 15, 2024

GPS signals in Israel have been jammed, indicating a response could be imminent.

IDF: ”Across the skies of the Middle East, a coalition was activated to counter the Iranian attack — marking the start of the IDF’s Operation: ‘Iron Shield’”



Today (Monday), the @IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, visited the Nevatim Airbase with the Commanding… pic.twitter.com/QOlLSXqSr9 — Israel Nitzan🇮🇱 (@IsraelNitzan) April 15, 2024

The White House has repeatedly said Israel should show restraint by not issuing a response. That advice is being ignored, as were "don't" directives from Biden to the Iranians.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly Refused several Phone Calls over the last 48 Hours from Foreign Officials who were attempting to Convince him not to launch a Retaliatory Strike against Iran. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 15, 2024