Your Hard Earned Dollars Shouldn’t Go to Leftist Media Outlets
Kirby Cornered on Biden’s Foreign Policy Disasters
Rand Paul Lays Into Speaker Johnson Over FISA Bill
The Declining Military Leadership
FAFO: Watch What Happens When a Pro-Palestinian Protester Hurls Death Threats at Public...
Remember When Biden Said Trump Brought Us 'Dangerously Close' to a War With...
Why the Police Paid a Visit to E. Jean Carroll
You Can't Make This Stuff Up: Here's What Ousted Harvard President Claudine Gay...
Here's Why Some Californians Are Purchasing Firearms in Droves
Democrat Governor Vetoes Bill Protecting Kids From Irreversible Transgender Surgeries
Surprise: Pro-Terrorism Organization Lies About Iran's Attack Against Israel
Cori Bush Releases a Statement About Iran's Attack on Israel
Nikki Haley Has a New Gig
‘Trans’ High School Athlete Dominates Women’s Track and Field Competition
Tipsheet

Israel Makes a Decision About Whether to Respond to Iran

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 15, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Israeli government is blowing off President Joe Biden's demands the country stand down after Iran launched an unprecedented attack over the weekend – comprised of hundreds of drone and missile launches against civilian targets. 

Advertisement

GPS signals in Israel have been jammed, indicating a response could be imminent.

The White House has repeatedly said Israel should show restraint by not issuing a response. That advice is being ignored, as were "don't" directives from Biden to the Iranians. 

Recommended

Biden Tells Massive Lie in Latest Statement on Iran Attack Katie Pavlich
Advertisement
Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Tells Massive Lie in Latest Statement on Iran Attack Katie Pavlich
Iranian Woman’s Message to the World Following Iran’s Attack on Israel Goes Viral Townhall Video
The NYT Just Dropped a New 2024 Poll. Here Are the Results. Guy Benson
You Can't Make This Stuff Up: Here's What Ousted Harvard President Claudine Gay Will Be Up to This Fall Spencer Brown
Cori Bush Releases a Statement About Iran's Attack on Israel Rebecca Downs
After Iran's Attack on Israel, Kennedy Offers Advice to Biden Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Tells Massive Lie in Latest Statement on Iran Attack Katie Pavlich
Advertisement