Here Are the Numbers on Biden's Newest Student Loan Bailout
Stop Being Understanding and Caring and Start Being Vicious
CBS News Is Out With a Bombshell Report About 'Havana Syndrome'
Dem Senator: Israeli Forces Might Strike American Troops Delivering Aid
More Ships Have Crashed Into Bridges and Lost Power Since Francis Scott Key...
Media Reaction to Trump's Solar Eclipse Ad Is Something Else
The Most Important Election in American History?
Hogan Explains Why He's Running for Senate, Even Though He Doesn't Have a...
Acting Labor Secretary Laughs When Asked About Americans Who Remember Being Better Off...
Trump's Abortion Statement Is Here
Twins Take Different Paths to Protect Israel
South Carolina Basketball Coach Makes Some Shocking Comments Regarding Trans Athletes in W...
Finally: Some Colleges Crack Down on the Hamas Mob
Here's Who Trump Is Endorsing to Replace Mike Gallagher
Tipsheet

Nation's Largest Pro-Life Group Responds to Trump's Declaration on Abortion

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 08, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The nation's largest pro-life organization,  Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, is responding to President Donald Trump's Monday morning campaign statement that abortion should be left to the states. 

Advertisement

“We are deeply disappointed in President Trump’s position. Unborn children and their mothers deserve national protections and national advocacy from the brutality of the abortion industry. The Dobbs decision clearly allows both states and Congress to act," SBA President Marjorie Dannenfelser released in a statement. 

“Saying the issue is ‘back to the states’ cedes the national debate to the Democrats who are working relentlessly to enact legislation mandating abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy. If successful, they will wipe out states’ rights," she continued. “With lives on the line, SBA Pro-Life America and the pro-life grassroots will work tirelessly to defeat President Biden and extreme congressional Democrats.”

Dannenfelser went on to cite polling showing "at least seven in 10 Americans support significant limits on abortion."

CatholicVote is also weighing in. 

"The federal government cannot abandon women and children exploited by abortion. Leaving abortion policy to the states is not sufficient. While federal legislation on abortion policy is challenging at present, we are confident that a Trump administration will be staffed with pro-life personnel committed to pro-life policies, including conscience rights, limits on taxpayer funding of abortion, and protections for pro-life states. Furthermore, no woman should face an unexpected pregnancy alone. We believe a new whole of government approach encouraging and supporting pregnant women to keep their children can be advanced under a new Trump administration," CatholicVote President Brian Burch released in a statement. 

Recommended

Finally: Some Colleges Crack Down on the Hamas Mob Guy Benson
Advertisement

"President Trump’s latest statement also reflects the electoral minefield created by Democrat abortion fanaticism. The fact remains that pro-life voters need to win elections to protect mothers and children. Further, Democrats are now preparing a billion-dollar election year barrage with radical abortion as its centerpiece. While Trump did not commit to any specific pro-life policies, he notably will not stand in the way of states that have acted to protect innocent children from the violent abortion industry," he continued. "President Trump rightfully praised the end of Roe v. Wade, and applauded the courage of those Supreme Court Justices by name who courageously overturned that decision. He also exposed the shocking extremism of “Catholic” Joe Biden, who supports abortion for any reason, including painful late term abortion. The contrast between Joe Biden and the Democrats and President Trump is unmistakable. Pro-life voters have only one option in November."

After abortion was returned to the states in June 2022, Democrats have used the issue to beat Republicans in special elections across the country. For months the Trump campaign has been pressed to make a declaration of where the former president stands on the issue. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile the Republican National Committee is reminding voters of Biden's extreme stance.



Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Finally: Some Colleges Crack Down on the Hamas Mob Guy Benson
Israel Is Risking Losing This War by Caring What People Who Hate It Think Kurt Schlichter
Here Are the Numbers on Biden's Newest Student Loan Bailout Katie Pavlich
What is the Democrat, Progressive Socialist End State for America? Allen West
South Carolina Basketball Coach Makes Some Shocking Comments Regarding Trans Athletes in Women's Sports Madeline Leesman
CBS News Is Out With a Bombshell Report About 'Havana Syndrome' Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Finally: Some Colleges Crack Down on the Hamas Mob Guy Benson
Advertisement