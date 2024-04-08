Nation's Largest Pro-Life Group Responds to Trump's Declaration on Abortion

The nation's largest pro-life organization, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, is responding to President Donald Trump's Monday morning campaign statement that abortion should be left to the states.

“We are deeply disappointed in President Trump’s position. Unborn children and their mothers deserve national protections and national advocacy from the brutality of the abortion industry. The Dobbs decision clearly allows both states and Congress to act," SBA President Marjorie Dannenfelser released in a statement.

“Saying the issue is ‘back to the states’ cedes the national debate to the Democrats who are working relentlessly to enact legislation mandating abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy. If successful, they will wipe out states’ rights," she continued. “With lives on the line, SBA Pro-Life America and the pro-life grassroots will work tirelessly to defeat President Biden and extreme congressional Democrats.”

Dannenfelser went on to cite polling showing "at least seven in 10 Americans support significant limits on abortion."

CatholicVote is also weighing in.

"The federal government cannot abandon women and children exploited by abortion. Leaving abortion policy to the states is not sufficient. While federal legislation on abortion policy is challenging at present, we are confident that a Trump administration will be staffed with pro-life personnel committed to pro-life policies, including conscience rights, limits on taxpayer funding of abortion, and protections for pro-life states. Furthermore, no woman should face an unexpected pregnancy alone. We believe a new whole of government approach encouraging and supporting pregnant women to keep their children can be advanced under a new Trump administration," CatholicVote President Brian Burch released in a statement.

"President Trump’s latest statement also reflects the electoral minefield created by Democrat abortion fanaticism. The fact remains that pro-life voters need to win elections to protect mothers and children. Further, Democrats are now preparing a billion-dollar election year barrage with radical abortion as its centerpiece. While Trump did not commit to any specific pro-life policies, he notably will not stand in the way of states that have acted to protect innocent children from the violent abortion industry," he continued. "President Trump rightfully praised the end of Roe v. Wade, and applauded the courage of those Supreme Court Justices by name who courageously overturned that decision. He also exposed the shocking extremism of “Catholic” Joe Biden, who supports abortion for any reason, including painful late term abortion. The contrast between Joe Biden and the Democrats and President Trump is unmistakable. Pro-life voters have only one option in November."

After abortion was returned to the states in June 2022, Democrats have used the issue to beat Republicans in special elections across the country. For months the Trump campaign has been pressed to make a declaration of where the former president stands on the issue.

Here's What Trump Had to Say in His Video Statement on Abortion

https://t.co/GKkIhITRzJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2024

Meanwhile the Republican National Committee is reminding voters of Biden's extreme stance.

REMINDER: Biden used to oppose taxpayer-funded abortion — and even called abortion "a tragedy."



Now, Biden supports taxpayer-funded abortion until birth.pic.twitter.com/2a5nLmPD9Y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2024







