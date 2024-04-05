Why Is the Biden Administration Sending Aid to Hezbollah 'Refugees'?

The U.S. State Department announced this week millions of American tax dollars are being sent to "vulnerable populations in" southern Lebanon.

"The United States government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing more than $67 million in additional urgently needed humanitarian assistance for vulnerable populations in Lebanon. This brings the total USAID humanitarian assistance to Lebanon to over $157 million since Fiscal Year 2023," the U.S. Embassy in Beirut released in a statement. "Lebanon’s protracted economic, financial, and humanitarian crises have led lead to acute levels of food insecurity and critical healthcare needs nationwide. These needs arise from highly inflated prices for food, fuel, and basic commodities; loss of livelihoods; and the departure of medical personnel. The regional impact of the ongoing crisis in Gaza has further exacerbated humanitarian needs in Lebanon. Insecurity in southern Lebanon has prompted USAID partners to mobilize existing resources to meet urgent humanitarian assistance needs among the more than 91,000 individuals who have been internally displaced since October 2023."

But the State Department failed to include the context for why individuals are being displaced and who they actually are: members of the Iranian backed terrorist organization Hezbollah.

The Biden administration is funneling American taxpayer dollars to Hezbollah families who had to evacuate South Lebanon due to the war that Hezbollah started with Israel. Why is America helping Iran and its proxies pay for the damage that they cause?



At least 60,000 Israelis who live in the country's north have been displaced as a result of Hezbollah's continued rocket and missile attacks. Entire towns have been abandoned as a result of Hezbollah's onslaught. More than 117,000 Israelis have been displaced from the country's south after the Iran backed Hamas massacre on October 7.