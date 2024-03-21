Schumer's Remarks on Israel Continue to Backfire

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer continues to face backlash over his declaration from the Senate floor last week that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was democratically elected by Israeli citizens, should be ousted.

First, the comments went over like a lead balloon with leaders in the United States and Israel. As Guy reported from Tel Aviv last week:

Then, Schumer took to X in an effort to clarify what he really meant.

The U.S. cannot dictate the outcome of an election.



That is for the Israeli public to decide.



As a democracy, Israel has the right to choose its own leaders.



But the important thing is that Israelis are given a choice.



There needs to be a fresh debate about the future. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 14, 2024

After that failed, he took to the pages of the New York Times to again try and explain.

This weekend, I sat down with the @NYTimes to talk about my address from the Senate floor.



Take a read:



“‘Part of My Core’: How Schumer Decided to Speak Out Against Netanyahu”https://t.co/iwwJ2F0cBn — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 19, 2024

Now, House Speaker Mike Johnson has invited Netanyahu to address Congress.

Senator Chuck Schumer calling for new elections in Israel was outrageous and unbelievable. To suggest to our strongest ally in the Middle East that he knows better when it comes to running their democracy is just patently absurd. ⁰⁰Republicans will always stand with Israel. pic.twitter.com/PkQLuwqqNU — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 21, 2024



