Tipsheet

Schumer's Remarks on Israel Continue to Backfire

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 21, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer continues to face backlash over his declaration from the Senate floor last week that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was democratically elected by Israeli citizens, should be ousted. 

First, the comments went over like a lead balloon with leaders in the United States and Israel. As Guy reported from Tel Aviv last week: 

Then, Schumer took to X in an effort to clarify what he really meant. 

After that failed, he took to the pages of the New York Times to again try and explain. 

Now, House Speaker Mike Johnson has invited Netanyahu to address Congress. 


Tags: TERRORISM

