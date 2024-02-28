This Is Why Biden Didn't Take a Cognitive Test As Part of His...
Biden Blows Off Illegal Alien Crime While Touting a False Narrative

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 28, 2024 4:00 PM
Speaking ahead of an event at the White House Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden falsely claimed violent crime is down and ignored the recent murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley by an illegal immigrant in Georgia. 

Over the course of the past two weeks, dozens of heinous crimes have been committed by illegal aliens against American citizens. 

And finally, the most violent places in the country don't properly report their crime statistics to the FBI -- the federal agency used by Biden to claim things are fine. Further, leftist prosecutors regularly downgrade felonies to misdemeanors, if they prosecute criminals at all, skewing the data.  From the Marshall Project

Nearly 40% of law enforcement agencies around the country did not submit any data in 2021 to a newly revised FBI crime statistics collection program.

The gap includes the nation’s two largest cities by population, New York City and Los Angeles, as well as most agencies in five of the six most populous states: California, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

Since 1930, the nation has relied on the FBI’s data collection to understand how crime is changing, such as how many murders or rapes took place last year, which city had the highest murder rate, or how many people were arrested. The data gap will make it harder to analyze crime trends and fact-check claims politicians make about crime, and we’ll likely have to live with greater uncertainty for at least a couple of years, criminologists say. Jacob Kaplan, criminologist at Princeton University, said because many big cities and populous states stopped reporting, it’s especially difficult to draw conclusions from the 2021 data.

