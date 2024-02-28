Biden Blows Off Illegal Alien Crime While Touting a False Narrative

Speaking ahead of an event at the White House Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden falsely claimed violent crime is down and ignored the recent murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley by an illegal immigrant in Georgia.

Not once did Joe Biden address the deadly impacts of his border crisis as part of his 'crime remarks' today at the White House… These are violent, brutal crimes wreaking havoc across the nation. Joe Biden won't tell these stories, but we will. ⬇️ https://t.co/EJfqVLan6O — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) February 28, 2024

Over the course of the past two weeks, dozens of heinous crimes have been committed by illegal aliens against American citizens.

Can't keep up w/ these stories at this point. Now media in Louisiana are reporting an illegal alien from Honduras has been arrested for the rape of a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint, and stabbing another man repeatedly during a robbery. ICE detainer lodged.https://t.co/WF4HQKVSLy — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 28, 2024

In the last week alone, illegal aliens have been arrested for:



•⁠ ⁠Murdering a college student in Georgia

•⁠ ⁠Murdering a 2-year-old boy in Maryland

•⁠ ⁠R*ping a minor in Virginia

•⁠ ⁠R*ping a minor at knifepoint in Louisiana

•⁠ ⁠Shooting three DC police… — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) February 28, 2024

Another one of Joe Biden’s “innocent & fully vetted asylum seekers” stabbing someone. This is becoming a weekly occurrence in NYC and these criminals get released instead of deported because NYC Democrats won’t let NYPD cooperate with @ICEgov. https://t.co/yEWLFfJR6y — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) February 28, 2024

And finally, the most violent places in the country don't properly report their crime statistics to the FBI -- the federal agency used by Biden to claim things are fine. Further, leftist prosecutors regularly downgrade felonies to misdemeanors, if they prosecute criminals at all, skewing the data. From the Marshall Project: